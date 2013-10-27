Ducks 4, Blue Jackets 3: Corey Perry scored with 2:25 remaining in the third period to snap a tie and lift visiting Anaheim to its second straight victory.

Captain Ryan Getzlaf, Peter Holland and Emerson Etem also tallied and Perry added an assist for the Ducks, who are 2-2-0 on their eight-game road trip. Frederik Andersen finished with 18 saves in his second straight start.

Artem Anisimov netted two goals and Blake Comeau added a tally for Columbus, which failed to complete a perfect four-game homestand. Sergei Bobrovsky turned aside 28 shots.

After Etem and Anisimov traded goals earlier in the period, Perry picked up a loose puck in the left faceoff circle and cut across the slot, forcing a defender to the ice. Bobrovsky also went down as he went across the crease, allowing Perry to roof the puck for his sixth goal.

Columbus opened the scoring on Comeau’s one-timer from just inside the blue line with 7:04 remaining in the first period. Getzlaf forged a tie 19 seconds into the second session and Holland scored from a tough angle at 6:59 to put the Ducks ahead, but Anisimov beat Andersen with a backhand shot on a short-handed breakaway with 7:48 left to again knot the contest.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Ducks played without RW Jakob Silfverberg, who is expected to miss four to six weeks with a broken right hand. Anaheim C Mathieu Perreault also sat out with a sprained left wrist while LW Dustin Penner missed his fourth straight game with an upper-body injury. ... Blue Jackets RW Marian Gaborik had his three-game goal-scoring streak snapped. ... With Cs Boone Jenner and Derek MacKenzie both out with lower-body injuries, Michael Chaput made his NHL debut for Columbus and registered one shot on goal and a minus-1 in 7:48 of ice time.