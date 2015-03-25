(Updated: UPDATING: Adding standings information in Para 3.)

Blue Jackets 5, Ducks 3: Scott Hartnell recorded his eighth career hat trick as host Columbus skated to its fourth straight win and seventh in eight games.

Ryan Johansen collected a goal and an assist for the Blue Jackets, who gained a split of the two-game season series with Anaheim. Nick Foligno also tallied and Sergei Bobrovsky finished with 37 saves in the victory.

Ryan Kesler scored a power-play goal while Andrew Cogliano and Matt Beleskey also tallied for the Ducks, who have followed a four-game winning streak by dropping the first two contests of their five-game road trip. John Gibson turned aside 22 shots as Anaheim fell one point behind Montreal in the race for the Presidents’ Trophy.

After Beleskey lifted a backhand shot over Bobrovsky midway into the second period to give the Ducks a 3-2 edge, Hartnell forged a tie just 32 seconds later with his second tally of the game. The veteran wired a wrist shot from the right faceoff circle past Gibson, and Foligno’s one-timer from the slot 71 seconds afterward gave Columbus its first lead before Hartnell’s empty-net goal sealed the win.

Kesler chipped a loose puck over a fallen Bobrovsky 6:11 into the first period to open the scoring before Cogliano used his considerable speed to breeze through the neutral zone and past Columbus defensemen Kevin Connauton and Cody Goloubef before backhanding the puck past the netminder. Johansen fed Hartnell at the left doorstep during a power play with 4:25 left in the first to halve the deficit and tallied at 7:41 of the second to forge a tie.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Hartnell’s hat trick was Columbus’ first since RW Cam Atkinson accomplished the feat on April 5, 2012. ... Anaheim D James Wisniewski logged a team-high 22:54 of ice time in his first meeting with the Blue Jackets since being dealt prior to the trade deadline. He blew a kiss and waved to the crowd after a nice ovation following a video tribute in the first period. ... Johansen’s two-point performance gave him 63 for the season, matching his career-high total from 2013-14.