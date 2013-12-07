Preview: Ducks at Blues

(Updated: CORRECTION: Fixing day of Blues’ victory over Islanders in first graph)

The St. Louis Blues attempt to extend their home winning streak to six games when they host the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. St. Louis has earned at least one point in each of its last 10 home contests, improving to 8-0-2 over that stretch with a 5-1 triumph over the New York Islanders on Thursday. Derek Roy and defenseman Jay Bouwmeester each recorded a goal and an assist as the Blues went 3-for-6 on the power play.

Anaheim enters with points in four straight games and seven of its last eight. The Ducks have gone to a shootout in each of their last three contests, dropping the first two against San Jose and Los Angeles before edging the Blackhawks in Chicago on Friday. Captain Ryan Getzlaf had a goal and an assist in regulation while Kyle Palmieri scored the decisive tally in the bonus format.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Prime Ticket (Anaheim), FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

ABOUT THE DUCKS (19-7-5): Getzlaf extended his point streak to 12 games Friday and has scored a goal in two straight following a four-game drought. The 28-year-old has collected nine tallies and nine assists during his run. Corey Perry (goal) and Dustin Penner (assist) stretched their respective point streaks to six games, with Penner’s being a career high.

ABOUT THE BLUES (19-5-3): Alex Steen remains stuck on 20 goals as he has gone three straight games without a tally. The 29-year-old has scored in only two of his last nine contests but remains only one behind Washington’s Alex Ovechkin for the NHL lead. St. Louis has gone 6-0-1 in its last seven home meetings with the Ducks.

OVERTIME

1. Saturday’s game is Anaheim’s league-leading 20th on the road.

2. G Jaroslav Halak is expected to start for the Blues, while Frederik Andersen could get the call for the Ducks.

3. Blues captain David Backes has recorded six goals and four assists in his last seven home games against Anaheim.

PREDICTION: Ducks 3, Blues 2