Preview: Ducks at Blues

Coming off a rare home defeat and with a game against the league’s hottest team on deck, the St. Louis Blues received a boost when leading goal-scorer Alex Steen was cleared to return to the lineup. Steen, who missed the last 11 games due to a concussion, will rejoin the team for Saturday’s home matchup against the rampaging Anaheim Ducks. Steen was second in the league with 24 goals - matching his career high - when he was injured in a game against the Edmonton Oilers on Dec. 21.

Anaheim lost for only the second time in 20 games on Friday, suffering a 4-2 setback at reigning Stanley Cup champion Chicago. It snapped an eight-game winning streak for the Ducks, who rode a scintillating 18-1-0 surge to the top of the league standings with 77 points. Anaheim set a franchise record for goals in a 9-1 dismantling of Vancouver on Wednesday and showed its quick-strike ability against Chicago by scoring twice in 53 seconds to nearly erase a three-goal deficit.

ABOUT THE DUCKS (36-9-5): Anaheim is the only team in the league that has yet to lose in regulation at home (20-0-2), but the Ducks also are showing their mettle on the road with a 9-2-0 mark during their torrid streak. Captain Ryan Getzlaf extended his point streak to six games as his goal against the Blackhawks gave him five tallies and seven assists in his last eight contests. Jonas Hiller had his 14-game winning streak snapped with his first loss since Dec. 3 and his first regulation defeat since Nov. 26 in Dallas - also the last game in which he allowed more than three goals.

ABOUT THE BLUES (32-9-5): St. Louis was managing to get along nicely without Steen, pumping in 21 goals in the first four games this month, but the offense has sputtered in the past three contests - producing only four tallies. T.J. Oshie has scored three of the four goals in that span, including a penalty shot in Thursday’s 4-1 loss to Los Angeles, so Steen’s return is coming at an optimal time. “Hopefully, he can get up to speed right away and play the minutes that he did before and contribute the way he did before because he was a huge impact player for us,” coach Ken Hitchcock said.

OVERTIME

1. Getzlaf and RW Corey Perry scored first-period goals to spark Anaheim’s 5-2 win in St. Louis on Dec. 7.

2. G Brian Elliott, who is 7-1-0 while surrendering 11 goals in his last eight games, will start Saturday.

3. Ducks D Sheldon Souray, who has been sidelined since suffering a wrist injury in the summer, underwent season-ending surgery Friday.

PREDICTION: Ducks 3, Blues 1