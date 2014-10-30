Preview: Ducks at Blues

The Anaheim Ducks look to resurrect their offense as they continue their four-game road trip against the St. Louis Blues on Thursday. Anaheim began its trek Tuesday with a 1-0 triumph at Chicago as Devante Smith-Pelly scored a short-handed goal with 8:28 remaining in the third period and John Gibson turned aside 38 shots en route to his second career shutout. The contest was the second in a row in which the Ducks tallied only once, as they suffered a 4-1 loss to San Jose on Sunday to end their winning streak at seven games.

St. Louis is seeking its third straight victory after defeating Dallas 4-3 in overtime Tuesday. Vladimir Tarasenko completed his first career hat trick with a power-play goal 1:28 into the extra session and Brian Elliott made 25 saves to extend his personal winning streak against the Stars to four games. The Blues hope to even the season series versus the Ducks at a win apiece after dropping a 3-0 decision in Anaheim on Oct. 19.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Prime Ticket (Anaheim), FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

ABOUT THE DUCKS (8-2-0): Frederik Andersen will be back in net Thursday, as he owns impressive career numbers against the Blues. The 25-year-old Dane is 3-0-0 with a 1.33 goals-against average, .957 save percentage and his lone NHL shutout in three starts versus St. Louis. Overall, Anaheim is 7-0-1 in its last eight meetings with the Blues and 3-0-1 in its last four visits to Scottrade Center.

ABOUT THE BLUES (4-3-1): Tuesday’s victory came at a price as captain David Backes suffered an upper-body injury on a hit by Dallas defenseman Trevor Daley late in the first period and did not return. Backes’ head hit the ice on the play, and coach Ken Hitchcock kept him out of the contest for “precautionary” reasons. St. Louis has scored 10 goals both at home and on the road, with half of its road tallies coming on the power play.

OVERTIME

1. St. Louis G Jake Allen is expected to make his third start of the season Thursday.

2. Anaheim has allowed at least four goals in each of its two losses and fewer than four in each of its eight victories.

3. Blues C Jori Lehtera has gotten on the scoresheet in two of his seven NHL games, recording a goal and two assists both times.

PREDICTION: Ducks 5, Blues 3