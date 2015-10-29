Preview: Ducks at Blues

The struggling Anaheim Ducks look to salvage the finale of their five-game road trip without their captain when they visit the St. Louis Blues on Thursday. Ryan Getzlaf underwent an appendectomy on Wednesday and is expected to miss 4-12 days as he recovers, but Anaheim was not exactly clicking offensively even with him in the lineup.

The Ducks have scored a league-low nine goals in as many games, with Getzlaf notching just one assist, and were held to one tally over the first three contests of their trek before dropping a 4-3 decision at Dallas on Tuesday. St. Louis improved to 1-0-1 on its five-game homestand with Tuesday’s 2-0 triumph over Tampa Bay. The Blues, who had not played at Scottrade Center since their season opener, have scored a total of four goals over their last three overall contests after tallying four times in four straight games - all victories. The home team won each of the three meetings between Anaheim and St. Louis last season, with the Ducks emerging victorious twice.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Prime, FSN San Diego (Anaheim), FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

ABOUT THE DUCKS (1-6-2): Anaheim appeared as if it were on its way to its second win of the season Tuesday as it held a 3-0 lead after one period before squandering it and falling to 0-3-1 on its road trip. “You shouldn’t lose the game like that,” coach Bruce Boudreau told reporters afterward. “We can sugarcoat and say we ran out of gas or whatever, but these guys are professionals. There should be no such thing as running out of gas.” Carl Hagelin scored his first goal as a Duck on Tuesday, giving him one more than Getzlaf, Corey Perry and Ryan Kesler combined.

ABOUT THE BLUES (6-2-1): With forwards Paul Stastny (foot), Jaden Schwartz (ankle) and Patrik Berglund (shoulder) all sidelined, St. Louis has been picking up replacements off the scrap heap. One of those players paid dividends Tuesday as Scott Gomez scored the winning goal against Tampa Bay. The Blues could be adding a few more former New Jersey Devils as Martin Havlat and Dainius Zubrus practiced with the team Wednesday, a day after receiving tryout invitations.

OVERTIME

1. Gomez has recorded a goal and an assist in five games while RW Scottie Upshall, another newcomer, has netted a pair of tallies in six contests for the Blues.

2. Anaheim C Mike Santorelli leads the team in both goals (two) and points (three).

3. St. Louis G Jake Allen is expected to start Thursday after posting a 26-save shutout versus the Lightning.

PREDICTION: Blues 3, Ducks 2