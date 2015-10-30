Parayko goal helps Blues beat Ducks

ST. LOUIS -- When rookie defenseman Colton Parayko reported to training camp, he was not assured of earning a spot on the St. Louis Blues’ roster.

It would be hard to imagine now, 10 games into the season, where the team would be without him.

Parayko scored his fourth goal of the season Thursday night -- albeit on a lucky bounce -- to give the Blues a 2-1 win over the struggling Anaheim Ducks, who are not seeing the bounces go their way.

The game was tied 1-1 when Parayko fired a shot from the point midway through the third period. The shot went off the end boards and came back toward the net, where it hit the skate of goalie Frederik Andersen and deflected into the net.

“He’s around big points right now, which is a good sign for us,” said coach Ken Hitchcock. “He’s getting a lot of timely goals and assists. He’s having a big impact for us right now.”

Parayko, who was credited with 10 shots on goal, leads all NHL defensemen with his four goals. He also is tied for second in goals for the Blues.

“The kid is a beast,” said left wing Steve Ott. “When I saw him in training camp I didn’t even know who he was, but I think the whole league knows now.”

The Blues said Parayko, who has two game-winning goals, was the first rookie in franchise history to record 10 shots on goal in a game and the first NHL rookie with 10 shots on goal since the Capitals’ Alex Ovechkin did it in 2006.

Parayko was getting treatment following the game and was not available to the media.

His goal was the kind of bad bounce that has been going against the Ducks, who fell to 1-7-2 on the season. They are winless on the road at 0-5-2 and were 0-4-1 on the trip that ended with Thursday night’s game.

“It ended up costing us the game,” Andersen said of the final goal. “It’s tough. I was surprised it came out that fast (off the boards). We deserved a win for sure.”

Said Anaheim coach Bruce Boudreau, “We can sit here and say it was a bad goal, but Freddy did make four great saves after that and it was 2-1 so he kept us in the game. We need a break and we’re not getting them right now. We’re playing good enough to win. We’re competing really hard and that’s all I can ask for.”

The Ducks took a short-lived lead early in the second period on a power-play goal from defenseman Hampus Lindholm, only their second goal in the second period all season and third power-play goal in 28 chances.

However, the Blues tied the game less than four minutes later.

Ott found center Jori Lehtera and right wing Vladimir Tarasenko on a two-on-none breakaway with a stretch pass. Tarasenko got the goal, his sixth of the season and first in four games.

The Blues got a major scare later in the period when Tarasenko had to leave the ice after a hard check from Ducks center Shawn Horcoff. He was able to skate off but missed the last four minutes of the period before he was able to return for the final period.

“He’s our No. 1 player, and when you see your No. 1 player go down it’s the worst thoughts possible,” Ott said, “with how valuable he is to our club and the league. He’s a superstar. To see him come back and have a big third period was uplifting.”

Tarasenko said he was fine after the game as did an obviously relieved Hitchcock, knowing the Blues already are without injured center Paul Stastny and left wing Jaden Schwartz for the next five weeks or more.

“Honestly it just seems like it’s going to be that type of year,” Hitchcock said. “We’re just going to have to live with injuries. We were happy he was back and he played really hard in the third period, which was a good sign.”

NOTES: Blues D Kevin Shattenkirk missed his seventh consecutive game because of a groin injury. The team is hoping he will be able to play in their next game, at home Saturday night against Minnesota. ... The Ducks played their second game without C Ryan Getzlaf, who underwent an appendectomy on Wednesday. The team captain had scored only one point, on an assist, in his first eight games. The Ducks said Getzlaf could be out anywhere from four to 12 days. ... The Blues also scratched RW Scottie Upshall. ... Anaheim LW Andrew Cogliano played in his 632nd consecutive game, the longest active streak in the NHL. ... The Ducks return home to host Nashville on Sunday night.