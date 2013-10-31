Preview: Ducks at Bruins

With Teemu Selanne expected to retire at the end of the season, the Anaheim Ducks get a brief glimpse of life without the superstar on Thursday, when they visit the Boston Bruins. The future Hall-of-Famer lost several teeth and needed 40 stitches to close cuts around his upper mouth after he was hit in the face by the stick of Philadelphia defenseman Luke Schenn on Tuesday. Anaheim overcame a quick two-goal disadvantage to rally to a 3-2 victory over the Flyers.

While the Ducks answered two quick losses with three straight wins on their season-high eight-game road trip, Boston is coming off a spirited 3-2 setback to Pittsburgh on Wednesday in a rematch of last season’s Eastern Conference final. Patrice Bergeron collected a goal and an assist and veteran Jarome Iginla burned his former team by tallying late in the third period. After dropping a pair of one-goal decisions, the Bruins return home to a city that erupted in celebration after the Red Sox finished off St. Louis to win their third World Series in 10 years.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, NHLN, Prime Ticket (Anaheim), NESN (Boston)

ABOUT THE DUCKS (10-3-0): The 43-year-old Selanne isn’t the only member of the Ducks to be felled by injury, as veteran Saku Koivu and young upstart Jakob Silfverberg were banged up during the pronounced road trip. Koivu was knocked unconscious on a hit by Columbus’ Brandon Dubinsky, prompting the Ducks to send the Finn back to Anaheim for additional tests. Silfverberg suffered a broken hand on a slash from Ottawa defenseman Jared Cowen and will be sidelined four to six weeks.

ABOUT THE BRUINS (7-4-0): Iglina has scored three goals and set up six others during his five-game point streak, while rugged Milan Lucic has tallied three times and notched four assists during his five-game stretch. While those numbers are impressive, Boston’s performance on the penalty kill leaves a great deal to be desired. The Bruins have yielded six power-play goals in 13 opportunities over the last four contests.

1. Anaheim C Nick Bonino celebrated his homecoming of sort by wearing a red Boston University practice jersey on Wednesday. Bonino, who scored a late regulation goal for the Terriers in the 2009 Frozen Four final, continued his day in Boston by joining D Cam Fowler in attendance at Game 6 of the World Series.

2. With Boston G Tuukka Rask making 28 saves on Wednesday, Chad Johnson could be in line for his second start as the team plays the latter half of a back-to-back set versus a Western Conference foe.

3. The Ducks’ special teams have been downright brutal this season. Anaheim own a league-worst 7.8 percent efficiency with the man advantage (4-for-51) while its penalty kill is second-worst at 75.6 percent.

PREDICTION: Ducks 3, Bruins 2