Preview: Ducks at Bruins

The Boston Bruins are mired in a five-game losing streak that has left them on the outside of the playoff picture and face a stern test when they host the Pacific Division-leading Anaheim Ducks on Thursday. The Bruins are one point behind Ottawa for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference, with the Senators holding a game in hand. ”The next nine games is what’s going to decide whether we want to make a run for it, and be there,“ coach Claude Julien said. ”It’s in our hands.”

While Boston is hoping to extend its run of seven consecutive postseason appearances, Anaheim is locked in a battle for the Presidents’ Trophy and the top seed in the Western Conference. The Ducks squandered a chance to create some separation by dropping the first two contests of their five-game road trip, including a 5-3 setback at Columbus on Tuesday in which they blew an early two-goal lead. Anaheim has won five of the past seven meetings, including a 3-2 victory at home on Dec. 1.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, NHL Network, TVA, Prime Ticket (Anaheim), NESN (Boston)

ABOUT THE DUCKS (46-22-7): Captain Ryan Getzlaf made no effort to hide his displeasure at Anaheim’s play following Tuesday’s setback, which came two days after the Ducks suffered a 7-2 beatdown at the hands of the New York Rangers. “What we’re doing and the way we’re playing right now is not acceptable,” Getzlaf said. “We’re going to change that. Internally. Within our locker room, we’re going to change it. ... We’re pretending.” Anaheim’s propensity to surrender goals in the second period is alarming, yielding three more Tuesday to boost its total to a league-worst 92.

ABOUT THE BRUINS (36-25-12): Tuukka Rask allowed two goals or fewer eight times in a nine-start span, but the reigning Vezina Trophy winner has had a pair of rocky performances in his last three outings - yielding five tallies to Ottawa and getting yanked after surrendering four in Sunday’s loss at Tampa Bay. “When we don’t have everybody going, then it affects everybody,” Rask said. “It’s got to be mental. Everybody’s in the same boat physically.” David Krejci could return Thursday after being sidelined for the past 15 games with a partially torn ligament in his left knee.

OVERTIME

1. Anaheim has allowed seven power-play goals in the last seven games.

2. Rask is 1-3-0 with a 3.46 goals-against average versus the Ducks.

3. Getzlaf and Corey Perry each have seven points in 10 career meetings against Boston.

PREDICTION: Ducks 3, Bruins 2