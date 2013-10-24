Preview: Ducks at Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens are off to a slow start at the Bell Centre this season - and Thursday’s opponent has proven to be a difficult one to beat at home. The Anaheim Ducks look to bounce back from their first loss since the season opener as they visit the Canadiens for the first time in nearly three years. Anaheim saw its seven-game winning streak halted in a 4-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday, while Montreal is coming off a 4-2 defeat at the hands of the Edmonton Oilers.

The Canadiens are just 2-3-0 at home after suffering a second-period meltdown against Edmonton - a trend that plagued them last season and has been a thorn in their side yet again. Montreal is 0-3-0 with a tie in its last four home games against the Ducks, with its last victory coming on Oct. 9, 2001. Anaheim fell flat against Toronto in the opener of an eight-game Eastern road swing, highlighted by Phil Kessel’s fourth career hat trick.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSPT (Anaheim), TSN, RDS (Montreal)

ABOUT THE DUCKS (7-2-0): Wednesday’s game could be an emotional one for Anaheim forward Saku Koivu, who may be playing his final game in Montreal. The 38-year-old Finnish forward, who is contemplating retirement after the season, spent his first 13 NHL seasons with the Canadiens and served as team captain from 1999-2009. Koivu has struggled of late, going without a point with a minus-3 rating over his last five games.

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (5-4-0): Montreal forward Lars Eller learned a difficult lesson in Tuesday’s loss: Don’t give the opposition added motivation. Eller made headlines prior to the game by suggesting that the Oilers played “like a junior team” - a comment that irked Edmonton coach Dallas Eakins, who later thanked the Montreal star for firing up the Oilers’ dressing room. Even Canadiens coach Michel Therrien took issue with Eller’s comment, labeling it “inappropriate.”

OVERTIME

1. Montreal has enjoyed a 29-19 edge in goals this season, but has been outscored 9-6 in the second period.

2. Anaheim is 5-0-1 in the last six meetings.

3. Koivu has one assist and a minus-2 rating in three career games versus the Canadiens.

PREDICTION: Ducks 4, Canadiens 2