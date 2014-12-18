Preview: Ducks at Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens are back on track following their worst patch of the season, but they can’t get too comfortable as they prepare to face the formidable Anaheim Ducks at the Bell Centre on Thursday night. Coming off losses in six of seven contests, the Canadiens have gone a perfect 3-0-0 on a five-game homestand that has included wins over Vancouver, Los Angeles and Carolina. But the Ducks are one of the top road teams in the league, having gone 11-4-2 away from Anaheim.

The game will hold special meaning for a recently retired forward who spent significant time with both franchises. Saku Koivu and his family will be guests of honor for the game, just months after the Finnish star announced his retirement following a 19-year career spent exclusively with the Canadiens and Ducks. The contest also marks the return to Montreal for Anaheim forward Rene Bourque, who was dealt to the West Coast earlier this season for defenseman Bryan Allen.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, PRIME (Anaheim), RDS (Montreal)

ABOUT THE DUCKS (21-7-5): Anaheim has confounded some experts by posting one of the top records in the league despite not standing out in one major statistical category. The Ducks are outside the top-10 in both goals scored and goals against, and rank near the middle of the pack on both the power play and the penalty kill. Most significantly, they’ve done plenty of damage despite having to deal with the absence of former Hart Trophy winner Corey Perry, who shares the team lead with 14 goals but is sidelined by a lower-body injury.

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (20-10-2): Coach Michel Therrien made headlines following Montreal’s recent swoon, giving his lines a major shake-up. The result: 13 goals over the previous three games, highlighted by an Alex Galchenyuk hat trick and a three-point performance from Max Pacioretty in Tuesday’s 4-1 triumph over the Hurricanes. Montreal may be on the verge of some good news, as forward Lars Eller has shed his no-contact jersey and may return after missing the previous four games with an upper-body injury.

OVERTIME

1. The teams have split their last six encounters, with three of those decided in a shootout.

2. Anaheim has won its last seven games on one day of rest.

3. Canadiens G Carey Price has stopped 80 of 84 shots during the win streak.

PREDICTION: Canadiens 3, Ducks 2