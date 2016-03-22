Preview: Ducks at Canadiens

The Anaheim Ducks are trying to track down the Pacific Division-leading Los Angeles Kings while keeping an eye in the rearview mirror as they continue a five-game road trip with a visit to the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night. While the Ducks trail Los Angeles by four points, they are one ahead of third-place San Jose with a game in hand on both division rivals.

Anaheim plays only one team with the NHL’s version of a winning record during the five-game trek through Canada, but needed overtime to outlast Winnipeg 3-2 to open the trip. “Obviously it’s a quite a long road trip. It’s five games in 10 days,” Ducks coach Bruce Boudreau said. “Getting this first win is great for your confidence for the rest of the trip.” The Canadiens have scored five regulation goals in dropping four of their last five and were blasted by Ottawa (5-0) and Calgary (4-1) over the weekend. The Ducks have limited Montreal to four goals in winning the last three meetings, including a 3-2 shootout on March 2.

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (33-34-6): Montreal surrendered nine unanswered goals over the weekend before rookie Michael McCarron salvaged the team’s lone highlight by scoring his first goal in his 14th NHL game. “Everyone was super excited for me,” McCarron said. “It only happens once. We didn’t get the result we wanted but it’s my first NHL goal and I was pretty excited.” Following a blistering stretch in which he pumped in 11 goals over and eight-game stretch, Alex Galchenyuk has cooled off and is a minus-8 over the past five contests.

ABOUT THE DUCKS (40-22-9): Forward David Perron, who has eight goals and 20 assists in 28 games since he was acquired from Pittsburgh, suffered a shoulder injury against Winnipeg and was sent back to Southern California to undergo an MRI exam. “I don’t know how bad it is but I assume it’s week-to-week,” Boudreau told reporters after Monday’s practice. “We’re on the road for eight more days. I’ve got to believe it’s week-to-week at this point.” Jamie McGinn, acquired from Buffalo at the trade deadline, has scored in three consecutive games.

1. Anaheim is 21-5-2 with Perron in the lineup.

2. The Canadiens are 2-for-33 on the power play in the last 12 games.

3. Ducks C Nate Thompson (lower body) skated Monday but will sit out his fifth game in a row.

PREVIEW: Ducks 3, Canadiens 2