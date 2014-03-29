Preview: Ducks at Canucks

(Updated: UPDATING: Editing throughout)

The Vancouver Canucks attempt to keep alive their playoff hopes when they kick off a five-game homestand against the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Vancouver’s chances of qualifying for the postseason are slim at best - the club trails Phoenix by five points for the second wild card in the Western Conference but has played one more game than the Coyotes. The Canucks dropped a 3-2 overtime decision to Colorado on Thursday but still managed to extend its point streak to four games (3-0-1).

Anaheim already has clinched a postseason berth but still is in a chase as it trails San Jose by one point for first place in the Pacific Division. Patrick Maroon and Mathieu Perreault each recorded a goal and an assist as the Ducks were edged by Edmonton in overtime on Friday. Anaheim won each of the first three meetings with Vancouver at Honda Center this season, outscoring the Canucks 16-5.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, KDOC (Anaheim), CBC (Vancouver)

ABOUT THE DUCKS (47-18-8): A lead was established just 35 seconds into Friday’s game as Nick Bonino netted his 19th goal of the season. Perreault continues to produce as he scored his career-high 17th goal of the season and fourth in five games. He notched an assist earlier in the contest to extend his point streak to seven games.

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (34-30-11): Zack Kassian has been a surprising contributor of late, scoring a goal in each of his last two games and collecting six points in three contests after netting just one tally in his previous 19 matches. Vancouver recalled defenseman Frank Corrado from Utica of the American Hockey League. The 21-year-old appeared in 11 games earlier this season after skating in three contests in 2012-13 but remains in search of his first NHL point.

OVERTIME

1. The Ducks are 1-0-1 on their three-game road trip.

2. Vancouver LW Daniel Sedin recorded an assist Thursday for his 800th career point.

3. Canucks LW Tom Sestito raised his league-leading total to 201 penalty minutes, becoming the first member of the club to eclipse the 200 plateau since Donald Brashear in 1998-99.

PREDICTION: Ducks 4, Canucks 1