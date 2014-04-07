Preview: Ducks at Canucks

One night after wasting an opportunity to increase their division lead, the Anaheim Ducks get another chance when they visit the Vancouver Canucks on Monday. Anaheim entered Sunday with a one-point lead over San Jose in the Pacific and two games in hand, but it failed to take advantage of a lesser opponent and dropped a 4-2 decision at Edmonton. Jakob Silfverberg scored 80 seconds into the contest before the Ducks allowed three second-period goals en route to their second straight loss.

Vancouver is hanging by a thread regarding the postseason as it trails Dallas for the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference by six points with four games remaining. The Canucks stayed alive by posting a 2-1 victory over Los Angeles on Saturday as former King Brad Richardson snapped a tie with 1:23 left in the third period. Anaheim is looking to complete a sweep of the five-game season series after outscoring Vancouver 21-6 over the first four contests.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, Prime Ticket (Anaheim), RSN Pacific (Vancouver)

ABOUT THE DUCKS (50-20-8): Corey Perry scored his 42nd goal Sunday, putting him within seven of Washington’s Alex Ovechkin for the league lead. Captain Ryan Getzlaf notched an assist to raise his point total to 85 - three more than Dallas’ Tyler Seguin for second place behind Pittsburgh’s Sidney Crosby (102). John Gibson was recalled from Norfolk of the American Hockey League and served as Jonas Hiller’s backup as Frederik Andersen remained in Anaheim with an upper-body injury.

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (35-32-11): Defenseman Yannick Weber did not play against Los Angeles due to an undisclosed injury and was replaced in the lineup by Frank Corrado. The 21-year-old, who was recalled from Utica of the AHL, was called for two interference penalties in the middle period - the second leading to the Kings’ lone goal. Eddie Lack has made 18 consecutive starts, one shy of the franchise rookie record held by Corey Hirsch.

OVERTIME

1. Perry has recorded five goals and four assists in four contests against the Canucks while Nick Bonino has netted four tallies and set up another.

2. Anaheim also recalled RW Devante Smith-Pelly, who registered one shot and a minus-1 rating Sunday in just under 10 1/2 minutes of ice time.

3. Vancouver captain Henrik Sedin returned to the lineup Saturday after missing four games with a leg injury and recorded an assist.

PREDICTION: Ducks 4, Canucks 2