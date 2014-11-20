Preview: Ducks at Canucks

Ryan Kesler returns to the city where he spent the first 11 years of his career when the Anaheim Ducks visit the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday. Kesler, who scored a career-high 41 goals in leading the Canucks to the Stanley Cup final in 2011, is unsure of what type of welcome he will receive after requesting a trade to a contender. “I’ve definitely had this one circled for a long time,” Kesler said. “It’s going to be an emotional night for me. If they boo me, it will probably jack me up even more.”

While the Ducks are sitting atop the Pacific Division, the trade has worked out well for the Canucks, who have won nine of their last 12 and are just one point out of first place. Nick Bonino, who was shipped to Vancouver along with defenseman Luca Sbisa in the blockbuster deal, scored the lone goal in the shootout and added an assist as the Canucks posted a 2-1 shootout victory in Anaheim on Nov. 9. The Ducks are mired in a slump, having dropped three in a row and six of their last seven games (1-1-5).

TV: 10 p.m. ET, KCOP (Anaheim), RSNV (Vancouver)

ABOUT THE DUCKS (11-4-5): Kesler, who had six 20-goal campaigns in Vancouver, has scored six times to go with nine assists in 15 games and provides another strong presence at center along with captain Ryan Getzlaf. ”When they’re both playing at the top of their game, the two Ryans, it’s pretty hard for teams to deal with,” Anaheim coach Bruce Boudreau said of Kesler’s impact. “He’s been great for us and makes other teams change against us, rather than us changing against them.” The Ducks will receive a boost when veteran defenseman Francois Beauchemin returns to the lineup after missing five games due to the mumps.

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (13-6-0): Although goaltender Ryan Miller is tied for the league lead with 12 wins in his first season with Vancouver, he could yield to backup Eddie Lack on Thursday after surrendering 12 goals in his last three starts. Lack drew the start in Anaheim 11 days ago and made 28 saves to post his first victory of the season - and his first win in six career starts (1-4-1) against the Ducks. Bonino, who scored 22 goals in 77 games with Anaheim last season, is tied for third on the Canucks with 15 points and has been a model of consistency, never going two games in a row without hitting the scoresheet.

1. Anaheim has won its last four visits to Vancouver, outscoring the Canucks 18-5.

2. Vancouver’s top line of Henrik Sedin, Daniel Sedin and Radim Vrbata combined for seven points in Wedneday’s 5-4 win at Edmonton.

3. Boudreau said D Devante Smith-Pelly is good to go after sitting out three games due to an upper-body injury.

PREDICTION: Ducks 4, Canucks 2