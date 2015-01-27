Preview: Ducks at Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks kick off a six-game homestand when they face off against the league-leading Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday. Vancouver had its three-game winning streak halted last time out as it dropped a 4-1 decision at Tampa Bay last Tuesday. Defenseman Frank Corrado scored the lone goal as the Canucks completed their five-game road trip with a 3-2-0 record.

Anaheim leaves Southern California for the first time since Dec. 27, when it dropped a 2-1 decision in a shootout at Arizona. The Ducks went 8-2-0 over a stretch that included nine home games and a contest at Los Angeles, beginning the string with a 2-1 overtime triumph over Vancouver on Dec. 28 that improved them to 8-0-1 in the last nine meetings - including a 2-0-1 mark this season. Anaheim is riding a winning streak that reached five games with Wednesday’s 6-3 victory over Calgary.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, Prime Ticket (Anaheim), RSN Pacific (Vancouver)

ABOUT THE DUCKS (31-10-6): Defenseman Ben Lovejoy recorded a goal and an assist Wednesday as Anaheim extended its home winning streak against the Flames to 20 games, which matches the fourth-longest run of its kind in NHL history. Captain Ryan Getzlaf, the team’s lone representative, netted a tally and set up another in Sunday’s All-Star Game. The 29-year-old enters Tuesday with a four-game point streak and has been kept off the scoresheet only three times over his last 23 contests.

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (26-16-3): Vancouver will be without defenseman Kevin Bieksa, who is out indefinitely after suffering a broken hand in the loss to the Lightning. Brad Richardson also could miss Tuesday’s contest after sitting out the previous two with a foot injury. Radim Vrbata, who also notched an assist, had the distinction of kicking off the highest-scoring All-Star Game in history with a goal 3:09 into the contest.

OVERTIME

1. Anaheim has won five straight at Rogers Arena and is 7-0-2 in Vancouver since losing in regulation on March 24, 2010.

2. The Canucks are 2-for-25 on the power play over their last eight games.

3. Ducks LW Patrick Maroon has collected five points over his last three contests while RW Kyle Palmieri has scored three goals in his last five games.

PREDICTION: Ducks 4, Canucks 2