Preview: Ducks at Canucks

The Anaheim Ducks have ascended to the top of the Pacific Division thanks to the helping hand of captain Ryan Getzlaf, who was named the NHL's Third Star of the Week on Monday. With seven of his team-leading 52 assists coming in the last three outings, Getzlaf looks to help the Ducks earn a playoff berth with a fifth straight win on Tuesday when they open a four-game road trip versus the Vancouver Canucks.

"He's our leader. He's the guy that should be driving the bus," fellow forward Ryan Kesler told the Orange County Register of the 31-year-old Getzlaf, who matched a career high with four assists in Sunday's 6-3 win over the New York Rangers. "He's been real strong and his offensive numbers are proving that. I think that from a lineup standpoint, we’re as comfortable as we’ve been all year." Getzlaf has 27 points (six goals, 21 assists) in the past 19 games for the Ducks, who have recorded at least a point in seven straight contests (6-0-1) to move two points ahead of San Jose and Edmonton. Vancouver is much further down the standings after dropping eight of its last 10 overall (2-6-2) to be officially eliminated from postseason contention, although it has split its four encounters with Anaheim this season.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, Prime (Anaheim), Sportsnet Pacific (Vancouver), NHL.TV

ABOUT THE DUCKS (41-23-11): Jonathan Bernier has stepped up his game with fellow goaltender John Gibson nursing a lower-body injury, posting a stellar 9-1-1 mark in March with one shutout, a 1.71 goals-against average and .943 save percentage. The 28-year-old's lone regulation loss in that stretch came against Vancouver, although he deserved a better fate after turning aside 25 of 27 shots in a 2-1 setback on March 5. Despite Bernier's heroics in net, coach Randy Carlyle told reporters on Monday that Gibson is expected to play once he joins the team on the road trip.

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (30-36-9): Vancouver's 28th-ranked offense is fueled by sophomore sensation Bo Horvat, who notched his team-leading 30th assist and 50th point in Sunday's 2-1 setback at Winnipeg. The 21-year-old has 16 points (five goals, 11 assists) in his last 21 games overall and three (two goals, one assist) against Anaheim this season. Captain Henrik Sedin has been limited to just three goals in the month of March, matching his total in four meetings this season with the Ducks.

OVERTIME

1. Anaheim RW Patrick Eaves, who tallied in the most recent contest versus Vancouver, scored twice on Sunday to increase his point total to eight (six goals, two assists) in 13 games with his new team.

2. The Canucks have scored the opening goal in four straight games.

3. Ducks LW Andrew Cogliano, who is the NHL's reigning ironman at 779 consecutive games, was selected as his team's nominee for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, which is presented to who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey.

PREDICTION: Canucks 3, Ducks 2