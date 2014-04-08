(Updated: UPDATING: Adding information in Para 3)

Ducks 3, Canucks 0: John Gibson posted a shutout in his NHL debut as visiting Anaheim completed a sweep of the five-game season series.

Daniel Winnik scored a short-handed goal and Gibson made 18 saves for the Ducks, who increased their lead over San Jose in the Pacific Division to three points. Kyle Palmieri and Matt Beleskey also tallied as Anaheim halted its two-game skid.

Eddie Lack turned aside 20 shots for the Canucks, who officially were eliminated from postseason contention. Vancouver was outscored 24-6 in the season series.

Winnik opened the scoring at 6:26 of the first period, forcing a turnover by Henrik Sedin and skating around the Vancouver captain before beating Lack to the stick side. Palmieri doubled the lead late in the second by deflecting defenseman Ben Lovejoy’s wrist shot from the right point and Beleskey converted a feed from Corey Perry 1:20 into the third to provide the final margin.

Gibson did most of his work in the third period, making nine saves after stopping the same amount of shots over the first 40 minutes. The 20-year-old became the first netminder to record a shutout in his first NHL game since Al Montoya in 2008-09.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Anaheim can clinch the division title with a triumph over San Jose on Wednesday. ... Lack made his 19th consecutive start, tying the franchise rookie record set by Corey Hirsch. ... Perry’s assist gave him 10 points in the five games against Vancouver this season.