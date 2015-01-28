Ducks extend winning streak with victory over Canucks

VANCOUVER, British Columbia -- A good night was made even better for Anaheim Ducks center Rickard Rakell. Rakell scored a goal and added an assist as the Ducks extended their NHL winning streak to six games with a 4-0 win over the Vancouver Canucks Tuesday.

Rakell’s father was in attendance and watched his first NHL game.

“He’s been watching games on-line but never has been here to see me play,” said Rakell, a native of Sundbyberg, Sweden.

“That was big for me. It was special to me but it’s even more special to him. I‘m glad that happened.”

Rakell’s fourth goal of the season made it 3-0 Anaheim midway through the third period. It came on a shot that appeared to hit a stick and go over the shoulder of Canucks goaltender Ryan Miller.

“I had a couple of chances before that,” said Rakell, who also assisted on right winger Kyle Palmieri’s power-play goal in the second period. “If I get a lucky bounce, I will take it.”

Ducks goaltender Frederik Andersen made 17 saves for his third shutout of the season. He set the tone in the first period, stopping a deflection off Vancouver center Henrik Sedin and gloving a shot from left winger Daniel Sedin.

Anderson credited his defense for making his job easier.

“We had the puck in their zone most of the time and they didn’t really have any chances off the rebounds,” he said. “They were able to clear it out for me and make it easy.”

Left winger Matt Beleskey also scored for the Ducks, who have won nine of their last 11 games. Left winger Patrick Maroon scored into an empty net in the last minute.

Anaheim leads the NHL with a 32-10-6 record and is the first team to reach 70 points. The Ducks are also 11-1-2 in their 14 games against Vancouver.

Center Ryan Getzlaf said the Ducks are in a groove.

“I think we have been playing consistently,” he said. “We haven’t had as many dips in our game and that’s big when we play a good hockey team.”

The Canucks have lost five of their last eight games and suffered three consecutive losses at home. Vancouver’s record is 26-17-3 for 55 points, dropping them into seventh place in the Western Conference.

Right winger Alex Burrows said the Canucks chased Anaheim all night.

”They were just better than us,“ said Burrows. ”They competed more. They outworked us and they got some bounces going their way.

“We need to have a better push-back and be ready right at the start.”

Vancouver also failed to generate many good scores chances on Andersen.

”They play well in front of him,“ said Burrows. ”They didn’t give us a whole lot.

“We have to create more on the power play and make his life a little tougher.”

Miller made 20 saves but was frustrated over a couple of the goals he allowed.

Palmieri’s shot sailed through Miller’s five hole. Beleskey shot a rolling puck that looked to change direction, clipped the top of Miller’s glove, and went into the net.

”It was a disappointing game,“ said Miller. ”A couple errors on my part or else maybe we get some confidence and they don’t get to play the game where they can just kind of sit back.

“Not real happy about that (but) things happen. You move on.”

Vancouver lost right winger Derek Dorsett in the second period after a collision with Anaheim center Ryan Kesler. The hit left Dorsett laying on the ice. He was attended by the Canucks medical staff and went to the dressing under his own power but did not return.

“I didn’t even see him, I just saw the puck and he kind of ran into me,” said Kesler, who was traded to Anaheim from Vancouver last summer.

“I hope he’s all right. I was just going for the puck, trying to make a hockey play.”

NOTES: D Frank Corrado entered the Vancouver lineup, replacing D Kevin Bieksa, who is out six to eight weeks with a broken left hand. ... RW Brad Richardson, who left Vancouver’s morning skate with a lower-body injury, did not dress against the Ducks. ... Canucks RW Zack Kassian, who was benched for two of the last four games, returned to the lineup. ... Noureen DeWulf, the actress wife of Canucks G Ryan Miller, will be part of the cast in the W Network series “Hockey Wives.” .... Vancouver continues its six-game homestand against the Buffalo Sabres on Friday. ... The Ducks set a franchise high with 31 wins coming out of the All-Star break. ... Anaheim has three winning streaks of five games or more this season. ... The Ducks, who play in San Jose on Thursday, will play six of their next eight games on the road. ... Ducks D Clayton Stoner returned to the lineup after missing the Jan. 21 game with a lower-body injury.