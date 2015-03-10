Lack, Canucks shut down Ducks

VANCOUVER, British Columbia -- Goaltender Eddie Lack keeps giving the Vancouver Canucks the chance to win.

Lack kept his team in the game by making 29 saves, and right winger Zack Kassian scored late in the third period as the Canucks beat the Anaheim Ducks 2-1 Monday night.

“I‘m feeling good right now, I‘m not going to lie,” said Lack, who has allowed just six goals on 129 shots over the past four games. “It’s fun playing right now, playing these hard games, tough games. I feel like everyone is standing up for each other. I just have to keep working hard in practice.”

Kassian snapped a 1-1 tie with just under four minutes left.

Defenseman Dan Hamhuis carried the puck deep into the Anaheim zone. When Ducks defenseman Clayton Stoner left the front of the net to chase him, Hamhuis passed to an open Kassian, who got off a shot that trickled through the pads of Anaheim goaltender Frederik Andersen.

“I squeaked it by him,” said Kassian, who scored his 10th goal of the season. “Hamhuis made a great play finding me at the net.”

Center Bo Horvat scored midway through the first period for Vancouver, which had not beaten the Ducks at Rogers Arena in almost three years.

Left winger Emerson Etem scored the lone goal for Anaheim, which outshot Vancouver 30-16. He tied the game at 8:40 of the third period.

Lack made a couple of brilliant saves early in the second period with his team leading 1-0.

During a Ducks power play, right winger Corey Perry was alone at the side of the net, but Lack denied him with a left-pad save. A few seconds later, left winger Tomas Fleischmann stickhandled out from behind the net but couldn’t beat Lack with a backhand.

”(Lack) was unbelievable,“ said Horvat, who has 11 goals in his rookie season. ”We needed him to step up, and he stepped up huge.

“He made some key saves.”

Lack became the starter after Ryan Miller was injured in a Feb. 22 game against the New York Islanders. Since then, Vancouver is 5-2-1.

”He didn’t play many games before that,“ Canucks defenseman Luca Sbisa said. ”Sometimes maybe you play your first two games good but then you overthink things.

“He’s been consistent. He’s a pretty confident guy. It’s showing in his game.”

Ducks center Ryan Getzlaf said Lack was the difference.

“He made some big saves at big times,” said the Anaheim captain. “It was a good, hard-fought game, and I thought we did a lot of good things and didn’t get rewarded.”

Anaheim coach Bruce Boudreau said a late mistake cost his team the game.

“It’s a crappy feeling,” he said. “You don’t like to lose at all, but they took advantage of a mistake we made, and we don’t make a lot of them.”

Boudreau said his team stayed patient.

“We felt if we stayed the course, we were eventually going to score a goal,” he said. “Once we scored, we let our foot off the gas and they came on a bit and started to play with a little desperation.”

The Canucks must improve on their shot total, according to Sbisa.

“They are one of those teams that don’t give you too many shots,” he said. “I think one thing we could have done better tonight was put the puck deep more. We didn’t get as much time in their zone was we wanted to.”

Anaheim leads the NHL with a 42-19-7 record for 91 points. The Ducks fell to 5-1-0 in their past six road games.

The Canucks (38-24-4) hold second place behind Anaheim in the Pacific Division, three points ahead of the Calgary Flames.

NOTES: Canucks D Chris Tanev, out since Feb. 16 with an upper-body injury, returned to the lineup. ... Vancouver D Yannick Weber missed the game with an upper-body injury. ... Canucks D Kevin Bieksa, who has missed 21 games with a broken hand, skated with the team Monday, but there is no date for his return. ... Vancouver’s homestand continues against the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday. ... Anaheim C Ryan Kesler played despite needing stitches after taking a puck to the head during warmups. ... D James Wisniewski played his first game since being traded to Anaheim from Columbus on March 2. A foot injury had kept him out of the lineup. ... The Ducks’ last loss in Vancouver was a 5-4 shootout on April 2, 2012. ... Anaheim G Frederik Andersen made his second consecutive start after stopping 16 of 20 shots in Friday’s 5-2 loss against Pittsburgh. ... The Ducks’ road trip continues with games in Calgary on Wednesday and Minnesota on Friday.