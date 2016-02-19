Ducks continue torrid pace with win over Canucks

VANCOUVER, British Columbia -- As good as the Anaheim Ducks have been lately, coach Bruce Boudreau says they still have to get better.

The Ducks scored goals 27 seconds apart in the third period to put an exclamation mark on a 5-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night.

Centers Ryan Getzlaf and Rickard Rakell plus defenseman Sami Vatanen had a goal and assist each as the Ducks (30-19-8), who improved to 11-1-1 in their past 13 games. Anaheim sits two points back of the Los Angeles Kings in the race for first place in the Pacific Division.

Boudreau, who was in danger of losing his job when Anaheim started the season with one win in their first 10 games, is pleased with the turnaround but not totally satisfied as of yet.

”We’re a long ways from being where we want to be in a month from now,“ he said. ”We have periods where we are taking too many penalties. We have periods of making cross-ice passes when we shouldn’t be making cross-ice passes.

“Until we get that down perfect, we won’t be satisfied.”

Defensemen Josh Manson also scored for Anaheim, as did defenseman Kevin Bieksa, who added an empty-net goal. The Ducks ended a long road trip with a 5-1-1 record.

”It was very important,“ Getzlaf said about the win. ”When you put together a trip like we did, if you don’t end it the way you wanted, you still go home with a bitter feeling.

“It was good the way we responded tonight. I really liked the way we came out and kind of dictated the play for the most part.”

The Ducks have scored 54 goals in their past 13 games. That scoring pace has helped build confidence, said Vatanen.

“Everybody trusts each other and we do the same things night after night,” he said. “We just work hard and that’s the main thing to earn the bounces.”

Bieksa, a former Canuck, said it took the Ducks time to gel as a team.

”It took us a while to find our team identity,“ he said. ”There was a lot of changes in the offseason. There were key guys coming in, in different positions. It takes a while.

“Sometimes it takes going through those bumps and bruises to kind of figure out who you are and figure out our game.”

While the Ducks basked in optimism, the Canucks watched as their playoff hopes dimmed.

Right winger Jannik Hansen and left winger Sven Baertschi scored for the Vancouver (22-23-12). Left winger Daniel Sedin had two assists for the Canucks, who took their third straight loss and sixth consecutive defeat at home.

Vancouver is eight points out of the final wild-card playoff spot in the Western Conference.

”I don’t think the belief will be as good,“ said Canucks coach Willie Desjardins. ”You’ve got to win some hockey game before you get some belief.

“We have to get some (wins) here first and that’s what we’re concentrating on. We knew tonight would be another tough night. It’s not going to get any easier. We just have to keep going and just keep playing.”

It was the third time on this homestand that the Canucks scored just two goals.

“Our focus right now should be on playing well defensively,” said Sedin. “That should be our only focus. Offense will take care of itself.”

It’s too early to give up on the playoffs, Sedin said.

“All we can do is stick up for each other and play for each other,” he said.

“Everyone comes to rink with a positive attitude, plays had and things will be better.”

NOTES: Vancouver’s scratches were C Jared McCann, C Alex Friesen and D Yannick Weber. ... LW Daniel Sedin is the first player in Canucks history to register more than 3,000 shots in his career. ... Ten of the 14 players that have made their Canucks debut this season have tallied at least a point. ... Vancouver was outshot 33-11 in the first periods of their previous two games. The Ducks had a 10-9 edge in shots in the first period Thursday. ... The Canucks’ next game is Friday in Calgary. ... Anaheim C Andrew Cogliano played in his 679th consecutive game, tying him with Vancouver’s C Henrik Sedin for the sixth-longest streak in NHL history. ... Ducks C Harry Zolnierczyk was a healthy scratch. ... Anaheim C Nate Thompson played in his 500th NHL game. ... Ducks LW Patrick Maroon played in his 200th NHL game. ... The Ducks’ next game is at home Sunday against the Calgary Flames.