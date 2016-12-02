Ducks top Canucks for third straight victory

VANCOUVER, British Columbia -- Andrew Cogliano understands what it's like to be small in a big man's game.

So Cogliano knows what he's talking about when he says Anaheim Ducks rookie Ondrej Kase has a bright future ahead of him.

Kase scored the first NHL goal, and Cogliano picked up his sixth of the season, as the Ducks defeated the Vancouver Canucks 3-1 Thursday night.

Standing six feet, and weighing just 180 pounds, Kase is the second-smallest forward on the Ducks. What he lacks in size he compensates for with speed and a willingness to skate into the difficult areas of the ice.

"He's skilled, he makes plays," said Cogliano, who at five-foot-10, and 184 pounds, is the smallest Anaheim forward. "He skates well and competes.

"He's going to have success in this league because he's a small guy but he's a competitor. He's got a good knack for making plays and creating offense."

Jakob Silfverberg scored the other goal for Anaheim (12-8-4).

Henrik Sedin scored for the Canucks (10-12-2).

Kase, playing in his eighth NHL game after being picked 205th overall in the 2014 draft, gave the Ducks a two-goal lead at 14:35 of the second period.

After taking a pass from Ryan Getzlaf, Kase swooped behind the Vancouver goal. The 21-year-old Czech threw a puck at the net that hit the skate of Canucks' defenseman Nikita Tryamkin, then bounced off Erik Gudbranson and into the goal.

"It was a little bit lucky," said Kase, who also has two assists this year. "I went past the front of the net. I shot and it scored."

Anaheim coach Randy Carlyle said he's been surprised by Kase's play.

"It's always good to see when you have a young kid that has kind of never been on your radar screen," said Carlyle. "He's been injured quite a bit in his pro career. He went to the American Hockey League and had a decent start there and we didn't even have him for training camp because he was injured.

"Then he comes in and he's been an every-game player for us since we got him."

The Ducks, who are second in the Pacific Division, won their third consecutive game and are 6-2-2 in their last 10.

Anaheim dominated most of the game, but led just 2-1 late in the third. Cogliano sealed the win when he put a slap shot through Vancouver goaltender Ryan Miller's five-hole with 2:25 left in the game.

"I thought we controlled the game for the most part and deserved to win," said Cogliano. "I know they hung in and made a game of it near the end.

"We played a strong game. It seems like all our parts are coming together now. We need to build on it."

Anaheim goalie John Gibson made 27 saves. Miller, starting for the fourth time in five games, stopped 21 shots.

The Canucks saw a two-game win streak snapped. They are 3-2-1 in their last six matches.

Vancouver defenseman Luca Sbisa was disappointed by his team's effort.

"Sometimes you work your butt off and lose," he said. "But when you lose knowing you could have given a bit more, it's very disappointing.

"I don't know why it happened. We had a lot of momentum going into this game, putting two wins together. I think it's something with our heads mentally. Obviously, we didn't go into this game giving 100 percent."

The Canucks were trailing just 1-0 midway through the second period when they had a five-on-three power play for 58 seconds but couldn't score. A few minutes after the power play ended, Kase put Anaheim ahead 2-0.

Sedin said the Canuck can't keep mounting third-period comebacks to win games.

"We've done it a lot this year, but it's tough to do over and over," he said. "It's not good enough.

"We're in every game, but when we get those chances on the five-on-three power play, we have to execute."

NOTES: D Chris Tanev (ankle) and RW Jannik Hansen (fractured rib) skated prior to Vancouver's practice Wednesday but neither are expected to return to the lineup for at least a week. ... The Canucks finished November 6-7-1. ... Canucks scratches were D Alex Biega and C Joseph Labate. ... It was the 1,500th game behind the bench for Canucks assistant coach Perry Pearn. ... The Canucks had 11 players record points in their 5-4 victory over the Wild on Tuesday. ... Vancouver's three-game homestand ends Saturday against Toronto. ... The Ducks play 11 of 15 games in December on the road. ... Anaheim LW Joseph Cramarossa, who missed the last six games with a lower-body injury, skated Thursday morning. ... Ducks scratches were D Korbinian Holzer and RW Jared Boll. .... Anaheim was 8-4-2 last month, tying for the second-most November wins in franchise history. ... The Ducks' three-game Western Canada road trip continues Saturday in Edmonton before concluding Sunday in Calgary.