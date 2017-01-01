EditorsNote: Deletes (42 saves)

Horvat helps Vancouver top Oilers in shootout

EDMONTON, Alberta -- The Vancouver Canucks look like a different team since the Christmas break.

Bo Horvat had a pair of assists and added the shootout winner as the Vancouver Canucks defeated the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 on Saturday.

Alexandre Burrows and Sven Baertschi also scored for the Canucks (17-18-3), who extended their winning streak to three games -- their best run since winning four in a row to start the season.

"We weren't happy going into Christmas on a loss to Calgary, but I think we are really bouncing back with our work ethic right now," said Canucks goalie Jacob Markstrom, who made 42 saves. "Getting (defenseman) Alexander Edler back has made a huge difference and other guys are stepping up right now."

Related Coverage Vancouver Canucks - PlayerWatch

Canucks coach Willie Desjardins said goaltending has been an area of strength for his team right now.

"That's one thing we feel good about, (that) any guy can go and we have a good chance to win," Desjardins said. "Marky's given us a couple of really good games, the last two. He was good tonight."

Drake Caggiula and Connor McDavid scored for the Oilers (19-12-7), who lost two of their last three -- both past regulation.

"Maybe we were a little sloppy, not our best game of the season by any means, but we ran into a hot goalie and found away to get a point," Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins said. "Every point is obviously huge. We battled hard. Exciting overtime for sure, we were really jumping."

Vancouver's Markus Granlund appeared to score with 7:48 left in the first period, however it was determined that Brandon Sutter interfered with Oilers goalie Cam Talbot (30 saves) in the crease.

Edmonton had 14 first-period shots on Vancouver goaltender Jacob Markstrom in the scoreless first period.

The Canucks almost had another goal disallowed six minutes into the second period, but this time the call went their way as Burrows rifled a puck in with Horvat's collision with Talbot on the play ruled to be incidental.

The Oilers tied it with 7:29 remaining in the second period as Caggiula scored his second career NHL goal on a shot from the slot shortly after a power play expired.

The Canucks made it 2-1 at 4:57 of the third period as Baertschi scored his eighth of the season, sending his own rebound past Talbot.

Edmonton sent the game to overtime with 1:33 left in regulation as Leon Draisaitl made a nice feed to McDavid at the side of the net on the power play and he scored his 14th of the season.

"We played a great overall game tonight," Horvat said. "There are obviously things we still need to work on, but we should be happy with that win."

NOTES: Vancouver returns home to launch a three-game homestand Monday against the Colorado Avalanche. Edmonton begins a four-game road trip against the red-hot Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday. ... Out with injuries for the Canucks were Derek Dorsett (back), Erik Gudbranson (wrist), Philip Larsen (upper body) and Jannik Hansen (knee). Missing from the Oilers lineup were Iiro Pakarinen (knee), Darnell Nurse (foot), Mark Fayne (lower body), Tyler Pitlick (knee) and Andrej Sekera (illness). ... Canucks F Daniel Sedin remains one assist shy of 600.