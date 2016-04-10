Preview: Ducks at Capitals

Coach Bruce Boudreau can witness the Anaheim Ducks secure their fourth consecutive Pacific Division title on Sunday should they defeat the host Washington Capitals in the regular-season finale for both teams. Boudreau also won four consecutive division titles during his stint in Washington, but the good feelings soured after a few failed runs in the playoffs.

Anaheim’s regular-season reign atop the Pacific was in jeopardy on Saturday before Los Angeles squandered a three-goal lead and suffered a 4-3 shootout loss to Winnipeg, leaving the Ducks one point behind the Kings. Captain Ryan Getzlaf scored in Anaheim’s 5-3 triumph over Colorado earlier on Saturday and also tallied in a 2-1 shootout loss to the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Capitals on March 7. The latter decision snapped the Ducks’ franchise-best winning streak at 11 games and extended Washington’s run in the series to six straight victories. Braden Holtby made 27 saves in that contest and turned aside 19 shots in the Capitals’ 5-1 victory over St. Louis on Saturday to record his 48th win of the season, tying Martin Brodeur for the NHL single-season record.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, NHL Network, Sportsnet, Sportsnet360, Prime Ticket (Anaheim), CSN-DC (Washington)

ABOUT THE DUCKS (45-25-11): Jakob Silfverberg scored twice on Saturday to increase his goal total to 11 in the last 14 games and reach the 20-goal plateau for the first time in his career. “I want to be a goal scorer,” Silfverberg told reporters. “Hopefully, I can keep on pushing the same way in the playoffs and help the team both in scoring and defending.” Corey Perry, who notched three assists on Saturday, has 13 points (five goals, eight assists) in 12 career meetings with Washington.

ABOUT THE CAPITALS (56-17-8): Captain Alex Ovechkin reached the 50-goal plateau for the seventh time in his career by notching his 15th hat trick on Saturday. The three-time Hart Trophy winner has five tallies in his last three contests but likely will watch from the press box as the team rests its stars ahead of its first-round playoff series with Metropolitan Division-rival Philadelphia. Should Justin Williams compete on Sunday, “Mr. Game 7” will play in his 1,000th career regular-season contest.

OVERTIME

1. Washington LW Andre Burakovsky has just two points (one goal, one assist) in his last 10 contests overall but has scored three times in two career games versus Anaheim.

2. The Ducks are 18-for-19 on the penalty kill in five games this month.

3. Anaheim C Ryan Kesler has recorded 17 points (seven goals, 10 assists) in his last 13 contests.

PREDICTION: Ducks 4, Capitals 2