Grubauer answers call for Capitals in shootout win

WASHINGTON -- Goaltender Philipp Grubauer said the message he received from the Washington Capitals when they recalled him from the American Hockey League to play one game against the team with the NHL’s best record was pretty straightforward.

“Come up and play the game,” Grubauer said. “I don’t get a chance to play much up here and I wanted to use the opportunity.”

Making his first NHL start of the season, Grubauer turned aside 21 shots in regulation, two in overtime and two out of three in the shootout, leading the Capitals to a 3-2 shootout victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night at the Verizon Center.

Left winger Jason Chimera and defenseman John Carlson scored for the Capitals, who received shootout goals from centers Evgeny Kuznetsov and Nicklas Backstrom. Kuznetsov assisted on both of the Capitals’ goals.

The win was the Capitals’ third in a row and first in a shootout since Dec. 18. It also moved them into third place in the Metropolitan Division standings, two points ahead of the New York Rangers.

“He did very well against a good team,” Capitals coach Barry Trotz said of Grubauer, who is scheduled to return to the Hershey Bears on Saturday. “It was a small sample, but every experience you have is really good. Is he intimidated by the big spotlight? Those are good indicators.”

The Ducks received goals from Kesler and right winger Corey Perry in regulation and right winger Jakob Silfverberg in the shootout.

Anaheim had a two-game win streak snapped, but is 8-2-1 in its last 11 games. Both teams were playing the second end of back-to-back games.

“That’s why we’re professionals,” Kesler said. “Both teams were going through it. We battled hard tonight. We definitely deserved better.”

With both teams playing a second game in as many nights, Anaheim coach Bruce Boudreau and Trotz gave starting goalies Frederik Anderson and Braden Holtby the night off.

For Bryzgalov (32 saves), it was his sixth start since joining the Ducks in mid-December and his second start in the last eight games.

“He worked really hard to protect our team in the second period,” Boudreau said. “He did a really good job tonight.”

Both goalies were outstanding, trading saves throughout the game.

The Capitals took a 2-1 lead on goals by Chimera and Carlson, but the Ducks tied the score with 6:15 remaining in regulation on Perry’s 23rd goal of the season.

Perry was positioned at the right side of the net. When his centering pass to Kesler kicked back to him, he banked a shot off the left pad of Grubauer and into the net, ultimately sending the game into overtime.

The Capitals had taken a 2-1 lead 3:01 earlier when Carlson snapped a rising wrist shot through a screen provided by right winger Troy Brouwer and over the left shoulder of Bryzgalov.

The Ducks outshot the Capitals 10-6 in the opening period, mostly because of a late power play that resulted in Kesler’s 15th goal of the season and fourth on the man-advantage.

With 29 seconds left on an interference penalty to Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin, Kesler snapped a high shot over Grubauer’s left shoulder for a 1-0 lead with 1:45 remaining in the period.

The Capitals, who entered the game 2-14-6 when allowing an opponent to score first, tied the score 4:15 into the second period on Chimera’s fifth goal of the season and first in nine games.

Brouwer made a diving play at the offensive blue line to strip Ducks defenseman Ben Lovejoy and keep the puck inside the offensive zone. With many of the Ducks going in the other direction, Chimera and Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov broke in on a rare two-on-none, with Chimera snapping Kuznetsov’s pass between the pads of Bryzgalov.

The Caps kept plenty of pressure on Bryzgalov throughout the remainder of the second period, especially on a two-minute power play, when Brouwer broke in alone. Bryzgalov lunged out of his crease to poke-check Brouwer’s attempt off the crossbar and out of play.

“It was good commitment from everybody,” Capitals defenseman Matt Niskanen said. “We took care of the puck and got into our game. That’s a good team over there and you can see why they are doing well with the pieces they have.”

NOTES: Anaheim was without leading scorer C Ryan Getzlaf, who sat out his second straight game with a lower-body injury and was replaced by C William Karlsson, who was recalled from the Norfolk Admirals of the American Hockey League on Friday. The Capitals were without D Mike Green, who sat out with an apparent lower-body injury suffered in a collision with Ottawa Senators D Chris Phillips on Thursday night. Hershey Bears call-up D Cameron Schilling made his season debut in place of Green. ... Washington G Braden Holtby, who has played more minutes than any goaltender in the NHL, was given the night off along with Anaheim G Frederik Andersen, who had started seven straight. ... The Capitals return to action Sunday at home against the Philadelphia Flyers. The Ducks continue their five-game road trip Sunday against the Tampa Bay Lightning.