WASHINGTON -- It took a while for Washington Capitals rookie Zach Sanford to get his first NHL goal. That said, it probably could not have come at a better time.

Sanford broke a tie with 2:39 left in the third period and the Capitals defeated the Anaheim Ducks 6-4 on Saturday night for their 12th straight home victory.

The 22-year-old winger, who was recalled Tuesday and replaced the injured Andre Burakovsky in the lineup, took a pass from Brett Connolly and fired from the slot. Goaltender John Gibson got a piece of it, but the puck trickled in.

"That was like slow motion for me," Sanford said. "Like 'c'mon get going, get going.' Yea, it made it which is good."

Sanford had only an assist in his first 20 NHL games, but his first goal sends the league-leading Capitals (39-11-6) rolling into their off week with a six-game win streak.

"That was a pretty cool first one, to get it at the end there," Sanford said. "The reaction of all the guys on the bench and on the ice made it awesome. They knew I was waiting for it and to finally get it was great."

Sanford didn't have much time to enjoy the moment with his teammates, though, as he was reassigned to Hershey of the American Hockey League after the game.

Anaheim trailed 4-1 in the second and 4-2 entering the third, but Ryan Kesler pulled the Ducks within 4-3 at 9:38 after a Washington turnover and Ryan Getzlaf tied it when he scored on a breakaway at 11:48.

"We showed a lot of character hanging in making that comeback," Getzlaf said. "That's not an easy team to do that against and not an easy building to be in."

Nicklas Backstrom had a goal and two assists, and T.J. Oshie and Daniel Winnik each had a goal and an assist for Washington. Backstrom recorded a point in seven consecutive games (four goals, eight assists).

Tom Wilson and Marcus Johansson (empty netter) added goals and Braden Holtby made 18 saves.

The Capitals have tallied at least one point in 21 of their last 23 games (19-2-2). They have also scored five or more goals in 11 straight home games, matching the NHL record for such a streak set by the 1970-71 Boston Bruins.

"I've never heard of that and never been a part of anything like that," Oshie said. "I don't know why exactly it happens at home, but they're falling in right now, so we've got to take advantage of it and keep playing good hockey."

Getzlaf added two assists. Jakob Silfverberg had a goal and an assist for Anaheim (29-18-10) and Hampus Lindholm also scored.

Gibson had 33 saves.

"We played two good periods," Silfverberg said, "but that's not going to cut it against a team like (Washington), you need a full 60-minute effort."

Washington erupted for three first-period goals as they outshot Anaheim 16-5.

Oshie made it 1-0 with a power-play tally at 6:45. Johansson skated along the end line toward the net and when the defense closed in, he fed the puck to Oshie, who scored from the slot. It was his 23rd goal of the season and 400th NHL point.

Backstrom, who notched career point No. 700 with an assist on Oshie's goal, made it 2-0 when he backhanded home the rebound after Gibson stopped Alex Ovechkin.

With 2:12 left in the period, Wilson scored off a pretty feed across the slot by Winnik.

"We gave them so many gifts in the first period," Ducks coach Randy Carlyle said. "We were watching the game and they were playing the game for that period."

The Ducks killed off two minor penalties to open the second period and at 7:16, Silfverberg fired from a tough angle along the boards and beat Holtby up high to pull Anaheim within 3-1. It was his 17th goal of the season.

Midway through the period, Anaheim went on the power play with a chance to pull within one, but instead Winnik picked up a loose puck in the Washington end after one of the Ducks fell, split a pair of defenders and beat Gibson through the five hole to make it 4-1 against one of his former teams.

"That's always nice," Winnik said. "I mean if I scored against every one of my old teams I'd probably have a lot more goals.

Lindholm got one back with 2:24 remaining in the second when he roofed his own rebound.

NOTES: Washington D Taylor Chorney was scratched. ... The Capitals concluded a streak of seven games in 12 days. ... Washington resumes play Feb. 18 at Detroit. ... Ducks D Sami Vatanen (knee) missed his fourth straight game. ... Anaheim scratches included D Korbinian Holzer and RW Ondrej Kase. ... Anaheim completes its six-game road trip Tuesday in Minnesota.