Preview: Ducks at Coyotes

The Anaheim Ducks look to extend their winning streak and complete a sweep of the season series with the Coyotes when the Pacific Division rivals meet in Phoenix on Saturday. Anaheim posted its fifth straight victory on Thursday, a 4-3 triumph at Nashville in which captain Ryan Getzlaf recorded two goals and an assist. The Ducks are 16-1-3 since dropping a 6-3 decision at Dallas on Nov. 26.

Anaheim captured the first four meetings between the clubs, posting two regulation victories as well as one in overtime and one in a shootout. Corey Perry has scored two of his league-leading eight game-winning goals against Phoenix. The Coyotes have lost three of their last four contests, including a 4-1 defeat against Minnesota on Thursday.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Prime Ticket (Anaheim), FSN Arizona Plus (Phoenix)

ABOUT THE DUCKS (33-8-5): Jonas Hiller has been practically unbeatable for more than a month, going 12-0-2 since Nov. 30. The 31-year-old Swiss has not lost in regulation since falling to Dallas on Nov. 26. Matt Beleskey is riding a five-game point streak during which he has collected two goals and five assists, while Perry has scored a goal in each of his last three contests.

ABOUT THE COYOTES (21-13-9): Mikkel Boedker is having a breakout season for Phoenix as he leads the team with a career-best 14 goals and is one point behind Radim Vrbata and Mike Ribeiro (31 apiece) for first on the club. The 24-year-old Dane already has set a career high with 30 points, two more than he collected in 78 games as a rookie in 2008-09. ”It’s a team sport and we’re all team guys in our room, but it’s been going well for me personally,” Boedker said. ”“It’s nice to see those pucks going in the net.”

OVERTIME

1. The Ducks lead the NHL with 15 road victories.

2. Phoenix is 2-3-0 on its six-game homestand.

3. Like Perry, Boedker also enters Saturday with a three-game goal-scoring streak.

PREDICTION: Ducks 5, Coyotes 3