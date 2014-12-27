Preview: Ducks at Coyotes

The Arizona Coyotes attempt to put together consecutive wins for the first time in over a month when they host the league-leading Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Arizona, which hasn’t claimed back-to-back victories since Nov. 14 and 16, halted a two-game skid Tuesday with a 5-1 triumph at Edmonton. Sam Gagner registered two goals and two assists against his former team as the Coyotes won for just the third time in 13 games - with all three victories coming against the Oilers.

Anaheim avoided its first losing streak since dropping its final two contests in November with a 3-2 overtime triumph over San Jose on Monday. Defenseman Cam Fowler scored the tying goal late in the third period and Ryan Kesler tallied 58 seconds into the extra session to give the Ducks their ninth win in 11 games. The Pacific Division rivals split two meetings in Anaheim last month, with Arizona posting a 3-2 shootout victory on Nov. 7 before dropping a 2-1 decision 16 days later.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Prime Ticket (Anaheim), FSN Arizona

ABOUT THE DUCKS (23-8-5): Anaheim has a chance to set the franchise record for victories in December set last season, when the club went 11-1-1 in the final month of the calendar year. The Ducks are 9-2-0 this December with three games remaining. Anaheim has had an uncanny ability to win close games of late, with 14 of its last 16 victories - and each of its last 10 - coming by one goal (including shootouts).

ABOUT THE COYOTES (12-18-4): Arizona swept the season series against Edmonton, accounting for five of its 12 victories - and four of its last five. The Coyotes halted a nine-game winless streak at home with a 2-1 overtime triumph over the Oilers on Dec. 16, their most-recent contest at Gila River Arena. The club was shut out three times and outscored 31-13 during the 0-6-3 slide.

OVERTIME

1. Anaheim C Ryan Getzlaf has collected four goals and six assists during his six-game point streak. The captain has been kept off the scoresheet only once in his last 12 contests, registering six tallies and 14 assists in that span.

2. Arizona D Chris Summers is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

3. The Ducks are 6-0-1 in their last seven meetings with the Coyotes.

PREDICTION: Ducks 5, Coyotes 2