Preview: Ducks at Coyotes

The Anaheim Ducks have had their ups and downs throughout the last three months, but the route they have taken has led to first place in the Pacific Division at midseason. The Ducks look to complete a perfect two-game trip and notch at least a point for the 10th time in 11 contests when they visit the rejuvenated Arizona Coyotes on Saturday night.

Anaheim’s 6-1-3 stretch has given it a two-point lead on second-place San Jose in the Pacific and the Ducks have allowed just five goals in the past five games. “We’ve got a template that we need to play to,” Anaheim coach Randy Carlyle told reporters. “We’re not any different than any other team. For you to have success in the league, you’ve got to do it more consistent and to a higher level than the opposition you’re playing against.” The Coyotes have won back-to-back games for just the fourth time this season after Friday’s 4-3 victory over visiting Winnipeg as rookie Brendan Perlini posted a pair of goals. Arizona also notched a point in an overtime loss to Anaheim on Jan. 6 and is 2-0-1 in the last three outings after losing eight consecutive contests.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Prime Ticket (Anaheim), FSN Arizona Plus

ABOUT THE DUCKS (23-13-8): Corey Perry ended a 13-game goal drought with his eighth of the season in the 4-1 victory at Colorado on Thursday and is within four points of 700 for his career. Captain Ryan Getzlaf, Perry’s linemate, returned against Colorado after a four-game absence because of a lower-body injury and registered an assist along with a plus-2 rating. John Gibson owns a .961 save percentage this month while allowing five goals in the last five games, but might be rested either Saturday or Sunday at home against St. Louis in favor of backup Jonathan Bernier.

ABOUT THE COYOTES (13-22-6): Perlini, who was picked 12th overall in the 2014 draft, scored three times in the last two games to double his season total and owns seven points in his first 16 career games. Forward Radim Vrbata recorded three assists to push his team-leading total to 27 points and defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson matched him Friday, solidifying his hold of second on the team with 23. Goalie Mike Smith, who will represent the team in the All-Star Game, earned his eighth win Friday but coach Dave Tippett told reporters backup Louis Domingue would start Saturday.

OVERTIME

1. Arizona F Alexander Burmistrov, claimed on waivers Jan. 2, has joined the team after clearing up visa issues but is not expected to play Saturday.

2. Anaheim C Ryan Kesler boasts two goals in the last three games and leads the team with 36 points.

3. The Ducks have won fourth straight against Arizona, including a pair of victories in Anaheim this season.

PREDICTION: Ducks 4, Coyotes 1