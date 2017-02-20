Preview: Ducks at Coyotes

The Anaheim Ducks have scored just one goal in each of their last three games but managed to win two of them. Anaheim hopes to generate more offense Monday as it looks to post consecutive victories for the first time in a month when it visits the Arizona Coyotes.

Defenseman Josh Manson scored and John Gibson made 24 saves en route to his fifth shutout of the season as the Ducks posted a 1-0 home triumph over Los Angeles on Sunday to pull even in points with Edmonton for second place in the Pacific Division. Captain Ryan Getzlaf registered his club-leading 34th assist in the victory to move within one point of Ryan Kesler (44) for first on the team. Arizona has lost four of its last five home contests, including a 4-1 setback against San Jose on Saturday. Martin Hanzal scored the lone goal for the Coyotes and has recorded five of his team-leading 15 tallies over his last five contests.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Sportsnet One, Prime Ticket (Anaheim), FSN Arizona

ABOUT THE DUCKS (31-19-10): Rickard Rakell leads the team with 22 goals but has tallied just once in eight contests in February while sharpshooter Corey Perry also has scored in only one of those games. That should come as no surprise, as Anaheim has been limited to one goal five times this month. The Ducks have dominated the Coyotes this season, outscoring their division rivals 11-3 while winning all three of their previous meetings.

ABOUT THE COYOTES (20-30-7): Radim Vrbata leads the team with 40 points and enters Monday's contest with a five-game assist streak. The 35-year-old Czech is inching closer to a pair of milestones, as he is six points shy of 600 for his career and needs to appear in nine more games for 1,000 in the NHL. Defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson, who had his five-game assist streak halted Saturday, has scored just one goal during his last 13 contests.

OVERTIME

1. Coyotes D Alex Goligoski has notched three assists in his last two games to climb within one point of 300 for his career.

2. Kesler is five away from reaching the 300-assist plateau and one tally shy of his fourth consecutive 20-goal season.

3. Arizona LW Jamie McGinn is mired in an 11-game goal-scoring drought, as he still needs one tally to reach the century mark in the NHL.

PREDICTION: Ducks 4, Coyotes 2