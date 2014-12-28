Coyotes win shootout with broken-stick goal

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Arizona right winger Shane Doan pulled the exploding-stick trick on the game-winning shootout goal Saturday, and Coyotes coach Dave Tippett could not help but smile when he saw it.

“I’ve seen a lot of things in this game, but I’ve never seen that before,” Tippett said. “You couldn’t do it again if you tried a thousand times.”

Doan gave the Coyotes a 2-1 victory with a goal in the fourth round of the shootout, breaking his stick as he fired from about 15 feet. The blade of his stick flew toward goaltender Frederik Andersen’s right shoulder as the puck slowly slid into the right corner of the net.

“You don’t feel it break until you’ve already shot it,” Doan said. “I looked at my stick and couldn’t believe it. Then I looked out of the corner of my eye and I thought I saw the puck in the net. Then I didn’t know it counted or how it would work.”

It was Doan’s first shootout attempt this season, and he was called on after the first three shooters on both teams came up empty. His last shootout goal was March 8, 2012, against Minnesota.

”He ended up going one way and the puck went the other way,“ Andersen said. ”Too bad you don’t get a save for saving then blade. That was my first reaction. It happened so fast. That was a weird goal.

“You have such small time to react, you can’t do too much about it. You have to chalk the one point up and head for Vancouver tomorrow.”

Anaheim coach Bruce Boudreau said Andersen obviously was distracted by ”this stick blade winging by his head. That’s the thing you’re going to follow, I would assume. Then the puck goes in the totally opposite end.

“Hey, more power to them. It was a lucky goal, but they got it.”

Arizona (13-18-4) has won three of its last five games and has won two of the three meetings against Anaheim (23-8-6) this season, both in shootouts.

The Ducks, who have a league-best 12-5-3 road record, lead the league in points and were the first team in NHL history to get to 50 points before the holiday break.

The Ducks are 9-2-1 in their last 12 games and are 17-0-6 in one-goal games this season. They had won their last 10 one-goal games.

Ducks left winger Rene Bourque and Coyotes defenseman Zybnek Michalek scored in the first period.

Anaheim center Ryan Getzlaf had an assist, his 21st point in the last 13 games.

Andersen had 28 saves, and Coyotes goalie Devan Dubnyk had 36 saves.

Dubnyk stopped Getzlaf on the final shot in the shootout, preserving the victory.

”I was saying I never felt as much pressure to stop a breakaway after that,“ Dubnyk said. ”That has to be the game-winner. There is no other way.

“You can tell where a guy is trying to shoot it, so you react to that. Usually you react to the blade for a second because it is the fastest thing coming at you. That just went in a 2-inch area. That’s the only place it could have gone.”

Dubnyk has stopped 63 of 65 shots in the last two games.

Bourque redirected a centering pass from Getzlaf past Dubnyk for a 1-0 lead at 9:16 of the first period. Getzlaf brought the puck down the right wing and fed the crashing Bourque right in front of the crease for his second goal of the year.

Michalek answered with his first goal of the season about a minute later to tie the game. Michalek took a pass from right winger Martin Erat and beat a screened Andersen on a slap shot from the top of the right circle. It was his first goal since April 1.

NOTES: Anaheim C Ryan Getzlaf has six goals and 15 assists in his last 13 games, and his 21 points are the most in the league since Nov. 29. ... Arizona D Oliver Ekman-Larsson has five goals in December, tied with Colorado D Erik Johnson for the most goals during the month by a defenseman. Ekman-Larsson and Anaheim D Sami Vatanen were tied for the league lead among defensemen with five power-play goals, and Ekman-Larsson is the only player in the league with three overtime goals. ... Both teams were back after a short holiday break. The Ducks had not played since Dec. 22 and the Coyotes since Dec. 23. ... Anaheim is the only team in the league with two winning streaks of seven games or longer this season. ... Coyotes G Devan Dubnyk started for the fifth time in six games. Nominal starter G Mike Smith has won one of his last 12 starts, and his 3.48 goals-against average ranks No. 43 in the league.