Ducks roll into playoffs; Coyotes end rough season

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Saturday’s season finale at Gila River Arena was a contrast in fortunes.

The Anaheim Ducks are at the top of the Western Conference standings, looking for a deep playoff run. The Arizona Coyotes are at the bottom of the Western Conference standings, embarking on a rebuild.

“You wish the game meant more,” Coyotes coach Dave Tippett said. “They’ve had the season you dream about in training camp. We’ve had the nightmare.”

The Ducks got goals from center Ryan Getzlaf and right winger Jakob Silfverberg to wrap up the No. 1 seed in the West with a 2-1 win over the Coyotes, giving them a 3-0-2 record in the season series with Arizona and a staggering 33-1-7 record in one-goal games this season. The 33 wins in one-goal games is an NHL record, eclipsing the 2006-07 New Jersey Devils (32).

Getzlaf, who had missed the previous two games to rest, scored off a great feed from left winger Tomas Fleischmann in the first period, then set up Silfverberg’s second-period goal to give him 57 points in 56 career games against the Coyotes.

Center Sam Gagner scored with 6:01 left in the third period for the Coyotes.

Anaheim will host the Winnipeg Jets in Game 1 of their Western Conference quarterfinal series on Wednesday or Thursday at Honda Center. The teams have never met in the postseason, but Anaheim won the season series 3-0, with two of the games going past regulation.

With the defending Stanley Cup champion Los Angeles Kings out of the playoffs and the 2013 Stanley Cup champion Chicago Blackhawks in disarray, Anaheim captain Ryan Getzlaf admitted the Western Conference feels wide open.

“Those teams have had strong runs the last little while so at some point something’s got to give,” Getzlaf said. “It feels like an opportunity to turn some heads. We feel good about ourselves and we’re excited for next week.”

Anaheim’s 109 points are the third most in franchise history, bested by last season’s 116 and the 110 the team posted in 2006-07 when it won the Stanley Cup, but the Ducks have greater goals in mind and a major challenge in the Jets, who beat four playoffs teams in the final week to earn a wild card spot.

“We’re pretty subdued right now,” coach Bruce Boudreau said. “Outside of Ottawa, Winnipeg’s probably the hottest team in the NHL and had one of the toughest schedules coming down the stretch and excelled at it. It’s going to be quite a battle.”

Arizona finished the season with its lowest point total (56) since moving from Winnipeg to Arizona in 1996. Its 58 losses (including overtime and shootouts) are a franchise record. Its 11 home wins tied the fewest the team has posted since the move, and the current point total is just five more than they earned in the 48-game, lockout shortened 2012-13 season.

The Coyotes set a franchise record for consecutive home losses in December (nine), then matched it later in the season. They finished the season 29th in the league standings, 29th in goals scored (170) and 28th in goals against (272).

“It’s pretty embarrassing,” captain Shane Doan said. “There’s not much more you can say about it.”

Arizona will await the NHL Draft Lottery on April 18 to find out whether it will draft first, second or third. Arizona has a 13.5 percent chance of drafting first, a 20 percent chance of drafting second and a 66.5 percent chance of drafting third.

If the Coyotes land one of the top two picks, they will select Connor McDavid or Jack Eichel, in that order.

In the meantime, they must also be concerned with whether Tippett will return for another season. He made it clear after Saturday’s game that he needs to see a quick plan for improvement.

“Losing kills you enough but when you’re not as competitive as you need to be that’s even more frustrating,” he said. “At least it stops now and we get a chance to try to fix things. I can’t see myself doing that again.”

NOTES: Anaheim C Ryan Getzlaf returned to the lineup after missing the past two games to rest up for the playoffs. ... Coyotes RW Shane Doan returned to the lineup after a one-game absence due to a lower-body injury. With speculation swirling that Doan could request a trade before the final year of his deal, it was possible Arizona’s captain played the final game of his 18-year NHL career with the only franchise for which he has ever played. ... Arizona LW Lauri Korpikoski missed his eighth straight game due to mouth lacerations sustained from a high-stick against Detroit on March 24. ... Ducks G John Gibson missed the game with an upper-body injury suffered during practice on Friday. The Ducks said the injury is considered minor, but Anaheim recalled G Jason LaBarbera from Norfolk of the AHL to serve as Frederik Andersen’s backup.