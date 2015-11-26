Coyotes dump Ducks, extend division dominance

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Following a disastrous 56-point season, the Arizona Coyotes set a simple goal of competing for a playoff spot in 2015-16.

If the Coyotes continue to dominate their Pacific Division rivals the way they have through the first two months of the season, that goal will remain within reach.

Center Antoine Vermette scored his first goal of the season, right winger Anthony Duclair added his eighth, and goalie Mike Smith made 29 saves as the Coyotes defeated the Anaheim Ducks 4-2 Wednesday at Gila River Arena.

Arizona (11-9-1) improved to 6-1-0 against Pacific Division teams this season and 3-0-0 against the Ducks, whom the Coyotes already defeated twice in Anaheim.

“We played a 200-foot game tonight and made them play the same way,” Smith said. “We frustrated them. We competed hard in all zones and made it hard for them to get anything going.”

Anaheim (8-11-4) has won only twice in eight games against Pacific Division foes -- a big reason for the early struggles of a team many analysts tabbed to win the Stanley Cup this season.

“It’s frustrating when you hope to build off a great game (Tuesday) and instead we came out flat,” Ducks center Ryan Getzlaf said. “We didn’t have the energy. We didn’t have the entire lineup going all night long.”

Defenseman Michael Stone gave the Coyotes a 1-0 lead with a hard shot from the point that slipped through center Boyd Gordon’s screen and past Ducks goalie John Gibson at 3:14 of the first period. Left winger Kyle Chipchura did the heavy work, winning a battle down low to get the puck out to Stone.

At 5:25 of the second period, Arizona widened the lead to 2-0 on Vermette’s first goal of the season. Vermette collected the rebound of right winger Mikkel Boedker’s initial shot outside the crease, whirled and beat Gibson to record his first goal since Feb. 14 against the New York Rangers.

The goal came on the power play, giving Arizona its fifth power-play goal in the past four games (13 chances).

“It’s nice to contribute that way,” Vermette said. “When you’re younger, maybe you’re a little more sensitive to those (goalless) stretches, but you know if you keep putting the work in, eventually it’s going to come.”

Center Ryan Kesler gave Anaheim brief hope when he pulled his team within 2-1 just 38 seconds into the third period. Kesler set up in front of Smith and redirected defenseman Sami Vatanen’s shot from the point.

Duclair responded just 1:19 later for a 3-1 lead. Left winger Max Domi chased down Anaheim center Mike Santorelli and stole a pass from left winger Patrick Maroon. Domi fed Duclair in front of the net, and Duclair deked Gibson to the ice before sliding the puck into the open side of the net.

It was Duclair’s fifth goal in three games against the Ducks this season.

Vatanen scored his fifth goal of the season on the power midway at 7:47 of the third period to pull Anaheim within 3-2. Vatanen got around Coyotes defenseman Zbynek Michalek on the left wing and cut to the net, beating Smith to the glove side.

Vermette added an empty-netter to seal it for Arizona with 1:06 remaining.

”We can play really good on certain occasions, but it’s the consistency, that’s the thing,“ Ducks coach Bruce Boudreau said. ”We had pockets tonight and we had times where we looked like we were brain dead. It’s very frustrating.

“I don’t know what the answer is, but I’ve got to believe it’s the 6 inches between your ears.”

NOTES: Coyotes RW Shane Doan missed the game with a lower-body injury. AHL call-up Dustin Jeffrey was inserted into the lineup in his place. Doan battled through a groin injury earlier this season that took him out of training camp. ... Coyotes D Nicklas Grossmann returned to the lineup after a seven-game absence caused by a lower-body injury he sustained Nov. 7 against the New York Rangers. ... Coyotes G Mike Smith returned after a one-game absence caused by a lower abdomen injury. ... Ducks G Frederik Andersen came down with flu-like symptoms after practicing Monday and did not make the trip. ... Anaheim C Nate Thompson (shoulder), C Jiri Sekac (sprained ankle) and LW Simon Despres (concussion) missed the game. Thompson has resumed skating with the club.