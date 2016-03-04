EditorsNote: adds first reference for Tippett in seventh graf

Soaring Ducks top Coyotes for 10th straight win

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- No Ryan Getzlaf was no problem for the soaring Anaheim Ducks.

Corey Perry had a goal and two assists, and Jamie McGinn scored his second goal in two games with his new team as Anaheim rolled over the Arizona Coyotes 5-1 Thursday at Gila River Arena.

The Ducks (36-19-8) matched a franchise record with their 10th consecutive win, a mark that was set from Dec. 6-28, 2013. Anaheim is 17-1-1 in its past 19 games and 24-4-2 since the Christmas break.

Anaheim also earned a point in a 12th game in a row (11-0-1). Both streaks are the longest active runs in the NHL and are indicative of Anaheim’s 180-degree turn from an abysmal start to the season.

“I‘m proud of the group, from where we’ve come to where we are now,” Ducks center Ryan Kesler said. “We all believed in this room and we stuck together. We could have easily folded up the season and said we’ll get them next year, but we didn‘t. We came back from a deep hole, hovered around .500 for a while and finally broke through.”

Getzlaf was a late scratch due to a lower-body injury, but Anaheim didn’t miss him against the Coyotes. The Ducks scored on their first two shots and Coyotes goalie Niklas Treutle, who was making his first NHL start, stopped just 11 of 16 shots before he was replaced by Louis Domingue.

After the game, Ariozna coach Dave Tippett was asked if he regretted starting Treutle against the NHL’s hottest team.

”I’ll take the responsibility,“ said Tippett, whose team dropped its season-high seventh consecutive game. ”We put a young player in a position he’s not ready for.

“We had no choice. Louis has played 11 straight; looked tired on the road. That’s where we are. We have to get Louis a break.”

Neither Domingue nor Treutle was expected to play in the NHL this season, but injuries to starter Mike Smith and backup Anders Lindback put the Coyotes (27-31-6) in this position.

Frederik Andersen made 27 saves for Anaheim, which is tied with Los Angeles for first place in the Pacific Division ahead of a showdown on Saturday.

“It doesn’t matter where you end up, you’re going to play a really good team in the playoffs,” said Ducks coach Bruce Boudreau, whose team faces the Kings on Saturday. “You always like to beat the Kings and be ahead of them but it doesn’t mean anything in the whole scheme of things. The most important thing is what happens in April, May and June.”

Arizona won its first three games against Anaheim this season but dropped the final two to fall 10 points off the Western Conference wild-card pace. The Coyotes are 5-15-2 in their past 22 games.

Treutle got off to inauspicious start when he mishandled a dump-in behind the net early in the first period. Treutle banked a passing attempt off Perry’s shin pads and onto McGinn’s stick behind the net.

With Treutle scrambling to get back in the net, McGinn banked the puck off the goalie and in at 4:52 of the first period. It was Anaheim’s first shot on goal and McGinn’s second goal in two games since coming over in a trade-deadline deal from Buffalo.

The Ducks also scored on their second shot of the game. With Coyotes left winger Jordan Martinook off for high-sticking, Perry set up Rickard Rakell with a perfect backdoor feed and the center banged it in the open side for a 2-0 lead at the 5:38 mark.

Anaheim went 3 for 7 on the power play and has scored 17 power-play goals and at least one in all 10 games of the winning streak.

“I don’t know how many penalties we took,” Coyotes center Martin Hanzal said. “That’s (Niklas’) first NHL game. We’ve got to play better defensively in front of him. We didn’t really help him tonight.”

Ducks defenseman Cam Fowler widened the lead to 3-0 on a power play at 1:33 of the second period when he hammered a shot from the point into the far side of the net with Perry cutting across Treutle’s vision.

Anthony Duclair put the Coyotes on the board when he beat Andresen from the slot on the power play at 9:02 of the second period. It was Duclair’s sixth goal in five games against the Ducks, and his 17th of the season.

Kesler helped restore the three-goal lead when he cut across the high slot and sent a perfect backhand pass to Josh Manson at the far post for an easy tap-in and a 4-1 lead at 13:59 of the second period.

Anaheim put the game out of reach when Perry scored on a rebound of defenseman Kevin Bieksa’s shot with 59.9 seconds left in the period for a 5-1 lead. Perry has five goals and three assists in his last three games.

Domingue stopped all five shots he faced in the third period.

NOTES: Coyotes D Oliver Ekman-Larsson (Sweden) and C Martin Hanzal (Czech Republic) were named to their nation’s initial rosters for the World Cup of Hockey this fall in Toronto. ... Ducks C Ryan Getzlaf (Canada), C Ryan Kesler (USA) G John Gibson (North America), D Sami Vatanen (Finland) and G Frederik Andersen (Europe) were also named to World Cup rosters. The tournament will be held in Toronto Sept. 17-Oct. 1. ... Getzlaf was a late scratch with a lower-body injury. He is listed as day-to-day. ... Coyotes C Boyd Gordon (hand) was upgraded to day-to-day. Gordon hasn’t played since blocking a shot with his hand Feb. 4 against Chicago. ... Ducks RW Jakob Silfverberg is 18 for 29 in career shootout attempts. His 62.1 percent success rate is tops all-time among players with a minimum of 20 attempts. ... Recently acquired Coyotes LW Alex Tanguay (lower body) and D Zbynek Michalek (lower body) missed the game and are day-to-day.