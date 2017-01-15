Bernier, Ducks shut out Coyotes

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- If the Anaheim Ducks' New Year's resolution was simply to win games, they are staying remarkably true to their promise.

Hampus Lindholm scored early in the first period, Nick Ritchie added an insurance goal and backup goalie Jonathan Bernier made 26 saves for his 13th career shutout as the Pacific Division-leading Ducks won for the sixth time in seven 2017 games with a 3-0 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday at Gila River Arena.

It was Bernier's second career shutout against the Coyotes in seven appearances. He had not started a game since Dec. 20 at Montreal, but got the nod because the Ducks host St. Louis on Sunday so coach Randy Carlyle was saving starter John Gibson for that game.

"You're always a bit nervous when you start the game after a long layoff, but you get to feeling the puck and the nerves settle back," said Bernier, whose mom was in attendance. "It was a great shutout; a great win for us on the road."

Louis Domingue made 19 saves for Arizona, which saw a modest two-game winning streak end. Arizona has not won three straight games all season, and the Coyotes are 2-9-1 in their last 12 games.

"We missed a lot of nets, not just ones where guys had the puck at the point and you're trying to find a lane in there, but we had two or three real good opportunities right down the slot and missed the net," said Coyotes coach Dave Tippett, whose team had 26 shots on net and 26 missed shots. "There was lot of try in our group. We pushed hard. We just couldn't bury the one we needed to get back in the game."

Anaheim has outscored its opponents 19-8 in seven 2017 games. With the win, the Ducks improved to 11-2-4 in Pacific Division play, accounting for 26 of their 56 points. Anaheim is 13-2-3 against Arizona in the last 18 games between the teams.

"We were staunch enough on the defensive side of it that our goalie wasn't called upon to make a bunch of 10-bell saves but he pitched a shutout," Carlyle said. "Our defense did a pretty good job of eliminating those opportunities."

The Ducks grabbed a 1-0 lead when Lindholm took a feed from Ryan Getzlaf at the right circle and wired a shot just under the crossbar and past Domingue through a screen at 5:49 of the first period. The on-ice referee and the goal judge both missed the goal because the puck went in and out of the net so fast, but video review confirmed a good goal.

The Coyotes had a half-dozen quality chances, including four shots from rookie left winger Brendan Perlini, who had three goals in his previous two games, but Arizona couldn't solve Bernier in suffering its fourth shutout in its last 18 games.

Ritchie took advantage of a fortunate bounce off the end boards to give the Ducks some breathing room with his 10th goal of the season.

Right winger Ondrej Kase dumped the puck into the Coyotes zone and it took a lively bounce off the end boards right into the slot in front of Domingue. Ritchie was there to tap it between Domingue's pads for a 2-0 lead just 35 seconds into the final period.

"Things happen but unfortunately we didn't get the bounces tonight," Domingue said. "It's so unpredictable in this building that you never know when you're going to get Gila-ed."

Bernier made 11 third-period saves, including a point-blank stop on Coyotes leading scorer Radim Vrbata with a minute left in the game.

Ryan Kesler scored into an empty net with 20.1 seconds left for his 18th goal of the season.

NOTES: Ducks D Korbinian Holzer (personal) was placed on injured reserve while he attends to a family matter. ... Ducks C Nate Thompson (Achilles) and D Simon Despres (concussion) are out indefinitely. D Clayton Stoner (abdomen) is due back in the lineup later this month. LW Nicolas Kerdiles (concussion) is day to day. ... Coyotes RWs Jordan Martinook (upper body) and Ryan White (lower body) missed the game and are still day to day. ... C Alex Burmistrov skated Saturday morning but did not play. He arrived in Arizona at 2 a.m. Friday, 11 days after the Coyotes claimed him off waivers from Winnipeg on Jan. 2. Coach Dave Tippett wants him to go through a full practice with the team before he enters the lineup. ... Coyotes C Brad Richardson (broken right tibia and fibula) is out indefinitely but is out of his cast. LW Max Domi (hand) is week to week. ... Both teams started backup goalies -- Arizona's Louis Domingue and Anaheim's Jonathan Bernier.