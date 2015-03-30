Loss to Ducks ensures no playoffs for Devils

NEWARK, N.J. -- John Gibson doesn’t handle himself like a 21-year-old rookie goaltender in the NHL. It doesn’t faze Gibson that he plays for one of the NHL’s top teams, the Anaheim Ducks, as they steamroll toward the playoffs and a possible President’s Trophy as the top team in the league during the regular season.

In fact, Gibson likes to take life in the NHL all in stride.

“I‘m a pretty laid back guy,” said Gibson, who continued his recent strong play by stopping 26 shots in the Ducks’ 2-1 win over the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center Sunday night. “I like to sit back and enjoy the game as well. I‘m just trying to help the team win as much as I can. I made the saves when I had to. That’s what I get paid to do.”

Gibson led the Ducks (49-22-7) to their third straight win, while the loss was the fifth straight for the Devils (31-33-12), who were eliminated from playoff contention earlier in the day when Boston defeated Carolina.

Gibson won for the 13th time this season.

“I thought the team played real well in front of me,” Gibson said. “We knew that they would be coming hard at us, but we just had to play our game. Just keep it simple.”

Center Ryan Kesler scored on a first-period deflection and defenseman Francois Beauchemin scored on a third period re-direct for the Ducks.

Related Coverage Preview: Ducks at Devils

“I really thought it was off Kesler, but I guess it got through,” said Beauchemin, who scored his 10th goal of the season. “As defensemen, that’s something we have to do, put the puck on net and see what can happen.”

Beauchemin gave credit to the win to the young net minder.

“Gibby made some big saves and we tried to keep the puck away from him as much as possible,” Beauchemin said. “I knew that they were going to come at us real hard and did so for the whole game. They had a lot of chances, but all game, Gibby was solid there. ”

As for having two solid goalies in Gibson and regular Frederik Anderson, who has 33 wins this season?

“If the coaches don’t know who to play, then that’s a good thing, because they’re both playing well,” Beauchemin said.

The Devils got a goal from Dainius Zubrus with 3:25 left in the third period, the left winger’s fourth goal of the season, ending Gibson’s bid for his second shutout of the season and the third of his career.

“It would have been nice, but as long as we win, I am never going to complain,” Gibson said.

Devils goalie Cory Schneider made 24 saves in vain.

The Ducks were able to fend off a wild final minute of the game, with the Devils playing with a two-man advantage, but Gibson stood tall making four saves in the closing seconds.

The Ducks scored in the first period, when defenseman James Wisniewski fired a shot that seemed to bounce on the ice. It was then deflected by Kesler and the puck went high and past Schneider for Kesler’s 20th goal of the season.

In the early stages of the third period, Beauchemin fired a high wrist shot toward the goal, where Devils defenseman Jon Merrill was engaged in a struggle in front with Kesler. The puck seemed to hit Merrill square in the neck and snuck behind Schneider.

Kesler was originally credited with the goal, but after the play was sent to review in the NHL’s Toronto headquarters, Beauchemin got the goal.

While the Ducks remain in contention for the President’s Trophy, holding a three-point lead on Nashville and Montreal, high-scoring right winger Corey Perry said that it’s not even a concern.

“It’s not even a thought in our minds at all,” Perry said. “We want to go into the playoffs on the right track, playing playoff hockey. It’s not a focus. If it happens, fine, but we’re not thinking of it.”

The Devils will now play out the string of the final five games of the season, having missed the playoffs for the third straight season and fourth in five years.

“I don’t think it changes anything about the way we do business,” said left winger Mike Cammalleri. “We’re going to go out there and try the best we can. It’s the only way we know how. We have to go out there and compete.”

NOTES: Although the Devils had been struggling overall, they are 10-6-1 in their last 17 home games. ... C Scott Gomez appeared in his 600th game as a member of the Devils, becoming the 15th player in franchise history to reach that milestone. ... Ducks RW Corey Perry reached the 30-goal plateau last week for the sixth time in his career. Only Teemu Selanne (seven years) and Paul Kariya (six) had scored 30 or more goals as many times as Perry with the Ducks. ... The Devils have dominated the Ducks since the Prudential Center opened in 2007, winning seven of 13 contests. ... It was the first time the Ducks had been to the Prudential Center since Dec. 20, 2013, when they earned a 3-2 victory in overtime.