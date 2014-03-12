Preview: Ducks at Flames

The Anaheim Ducks look to leave their home woes in the rear-view mirror as they hit the road to face the Calgary Flames on Wednesday. Anaheim dropped a 3-1 decision to Toronto on Monday to suffer its third straight setback at home and fell to 4-6-2 at Honda Center after starting the season with a blistering 20-0-2 mark in front of its fans. Perhaps Wednesday’s opponent will roll out the welcome mat for the Ducks, who doused the Flames on two occasions this season.

Corey Perry collected a goal and an assist in Anaheim’s a 5-2 victory over Calgary on Nov. 29 - and also netted his team-leading 35th tally in the loss to the Maple Leafs. The 2011 Hart Trophy winner has scored six goals and set up another in his last six contests. While the Ducks are atop the Pacific Division, the Flames are languishing near the bottom after falling for the fifth time in eight outings with a 3-2 setback to Los Angeles on Monday.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, FSW (Anaheim), RSW (Calgary)

ABOUT THE DUCKS (43-15-7): Although a heavyweight contender for the Presidents’ Trophy, Anaheim absorbs quite the body blow with its punchless power play. The Ducks failed on all four opportunities with the man advantage on Monday, went 1-for-19 during their five-game homestand and 2-for-33 overall in the last 10 contests. “We’ve got to gain momentum from power plays whether we score or not,” captain Ryan Getzlaf told the Daily Breeze. “We’ve got to use them to our advantage. We can’t let not scoring bring us down all the time. We get down every time we don’t score on the power play.”

ABOUT THE FLAMES (25-33-7): Brian McGrattan is known more for his pugilistic skills than his scoring ability, but the enforcer scored for the second straight game on Monday and registered a team-high six shots in just over 8 1/2 minutes of ice time. McGrattan matched his career high of three goals - set last season - and five points, which he recorded as a rookie in 2005-06 with Ottawa. Curtis Glencross, who scored a career-high 26 goals in 2011-12, is expected to make his return to the ice after being sidelined with a high-ankle sprain since Dec. 21.

OVERTIME

1. Anaheim C Mathieu Perreault will return from a four-game absence on Wednesday due to an upper-body injury.

2. Calgary C Markus Granlund has been ruled out versus Anaheim after suffering an upper-body injury during his first shift of Monday’s contest.

3. Ducks G Jonas Hiller sat out both games versus the Flames this season, but owns an 11-5-2 mark on the road.

PREDICTION: Ducks 5, Flames 1