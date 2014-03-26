Preview: Ducks at Flames

(Updated: UPDATING: Minor editing throughout)

With their seventh postseason berth in nine seasons secured, the Anaheim Ducks put their focus on a division title as they visit the Pacific-rival Calgary Flames on Wednesday. The Ducks had the luxury of clinching a playoff spot for the 10th time in team history from the comfort of their hotel rooms as they had their ticket punched when Dallas lost at Chicago on Tuesday. Anaheim has been idle since Sunday, when it halted a two-game skid with a 6-2 home triumph over Florida.

The Ducks trail San Jose by four points in the Pacific but have three games in hand on the Sharks. Anaheim also has a shot at the Presidents’ Trophy as it is six points behind St. Louis. The Flames look to extend their winning streak to three games after registering a 2-1 shootout victory over San Jose on Monday.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, FSN West (Anaheim), TSN (Calgary)

ABOUT THE DUCKS (46-18-7): Corey Perry is tied with San Jose’s Joe Pavelski for second in the league in goals with 37. Ryan Getzlaf’s tally on Sunday helped him reach a pair of milestones. The goal gave the captain 30 for the first time in nine NHL seasons and put him at 600 points in his career.

ABOUT THE FLAMES (30-35-7): Calgary’s victory on Monday was its 10th in 13 home games, helping the club even its mark at Scotiabank Saddledome to 17-17-3. Mike Cammalleri was kept off the scoresheet Monday for just the second time in 12 contests, putting an end to his seven-game point streak. The 31-year-old has collected 10 goals and six assists over his last 12 games.

OVERTIME

1. Anaheim is two wins away from tying the franchise mark set in 2006-07 and one road victory shy of matching the team record of 22 set that same season and matched in 2008-09.

2. The home team won each of the first three matchups in the four-game season series, with Calgary rolling to a 7-2 victory on March 12.

3. The Ducks signed Northeastern University D Josh Manson to a two-year entry-level contract Tuesday.

PREDICTION: Ducks 5, Flames 1