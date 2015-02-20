Preview: Ducks at Flames

The Anaheim Ducks look to right the ship when they visit the Pacific Division-rival Calgary Flames on Friday. Anaheim has lost five of its last six contests, including back-to-back home setbacks against Washington on Sunday and Tampa Bay three nights later. Patrick Maroon gave the Ducks the lead on Wednesday, but the club allowed four goals while being outshot 20-5 in the second period as it lost for the third time in four home games.

Calgary is wrapping up a four-game homestand during which it has gone 2-0-1 over the first three contests. After posting one-goal victories over Vancouver in regulation and Boston in overtime, the Flames dropped a 3-2 decision to Minnesota in the extra session on Wednesday despite rallying from a two-goal deficit on tallies by Jiri Hudler and Lance Bouma. The home team has won each of the first three contests - all one-goal decisions - in the five-game season series, with Anaheim posting a 2-0-1 record.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Prime Ticket (Anaheim), RSN West (Calgary)

ABOUT THE DUCKS (35-16-7): Tim Jackman will be back in Anaheim next season as the right wing signed a one-year contract extension on Thursday. The 33-year-old has collected eight goals, three assists and 146 penalty minutes in 74 games with the Ducks since being acquired from Calgary last season. “(My family) is really grateful and appreciative that the Ducks wanted us around for another year,” Jackman said. “It’s a good feeling right now. We’re happy to come back. Hopefully, I can show that with the way I play.”

ABOUT THE FLAMES (32-22-4): Curtis Glencross’ days with Calgary appear to be dwindling as the left wing was asked to submit a list of teams for which he’d be willing to waive the no-movement clause in his contract, according to the Calgary Sun. The 32-year-old has recorded eight goals and 18 assists in 49 games this season, his seventh with the Flames. Calgary, which is third in the division, begins a seven-game East Coast road trip Tuesday against the New York Rangers.

OVERTIME

1. The Flames are 19-for-19 on the penalty kill over their last 10 games.

2. Anaheim has scored three goals or fewer in each of its last six contests after beginning the month with back-to-back five-tally efforts.

3. Calgary recalled C Markus Granlund from Adirondack on Thursday and assigned LW David Wolf to the American Hockey League club.

PREDICTION: Ducks 4, Flames 3