Preview: Ducks at Flames

Bruce Boudreau and the Anaheim Ducks aren’t accustomed to losing streaks this season, but the coach wasn’t willing to overact after seeing his club suffer back-to-back setbacks. “I‘m mad and frustrated as everybody (else) but I mean, that wasn’t a bad effort,” Boudreau told the Orange County Register after the team’s 2-1 setback to Vancouver on Monday. The Pacific Division-leading Ducks look to get back on track when they wrap up a three-game road trip against the Calgary Flames on Wednesday.

Anaheim has mustered just three goals during its modest losing skid, but has erupted for 18 en route to posting a 3-0-1 mark against its division rival this season. Calgary proved once again that it can both score in bunches and rally in the third as it erased a four-goal deficit with four tallies in the period before dropping a 5-4 decision in a shootout to Ottawa on Sunday. The setback provided a sour note to the end of a season-high seven-game road trip (4-2-1) for the Flames, who are tied with Los Angeles on points for third place in the Pacific.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, Fox Sports West (Anaheim), RSW (Calgary)

ABOUT THE DUCKS (42-19-7): Although he has been held without a goal in his last nine games, one could understand if Kyle Palmieri may be a bit giddy for Wednesday’s contest as he has scored in each of the four meetings with the Flames this season. Corey Perry leads Anaheim with 28 goals, and has four in his last six contests. The former Hart Trophy winner has fared well versus Calgary this season, collecting one goal and three assists while captain Ryan Getzlaf has scored twice and set up another tally in the season series.

ABOUT THE FLAMES (36-25-5): Jiri Hudler rode four consecutive multi-point performances en route to named the NHL’s First Star of the Week. The 31-year-old has recorded four goals and as many assists in that run and scored in each of the first two meetings with Anaheim before being held without a point in the last two. Sean Monahan and rookie Johnny Gaudreau are each riding four-game point streaks, with the former recording two goals and an assist versus the Ducks this season while the latter has set up three tallies.

OVERTIME

1. Calgary D Dennis Wideman has scored two goals and set up two others versus Anaheim this season.

2. The Ducks have failed to cash in on all 15 power-play opportunities over the last eight games.

3. Flames rookie Josh Jooris and D Kris Russell did not practice on Monday, but coach Bob Hartley told reporters that both are expected to play versus Anaheim.

PREDICTION: Flames 3, Ducks 2