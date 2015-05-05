Preview: Ducks at Flames

The Anaheim Ducks look to remain unbeaten this postseason as they take to the road to face the Calgary Flames in Game 3 of their Western Conference semifinal series on Tuesday. After sweeping Winnipeg in the first round, Anaheim has had its way with Calgary thus far, cruising to a 6-1 triumph in the opener before posting a 3-0 triumph on Sunday.

Corey Perry and captain Ryan Getzlaf each have registered six points over the first two games of the matchup, with the former notching two goals and four assists and the latter netting one tally and setting up five others. Calgary is hoping a return to Scotiabank Saddledome will help change its fortunes as its overall losing streak at Honda Center reached 21 games (0-16-5). The Flames won all three of their home contests against Vancouver in the first round, outscoring the Canucks 14-7 in the process. They have a tough task ahead of them, however, as the top-seeded Ducks are the first team to open a postseason with six or more victories since 2008, when Pittsburgh won its first seven playoff contests.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, USA, RSN, TVA

ABOUT THE DUCKS: Frederik Andersen is looking to set a franchise record with a seventh consecutive playoff victory. The 25-year-old Dane tied the club mark of six set by Jean-Sebastien Giguere in 2003 and matched three years later by Ilya Bryzgalov. Perry, who notched two assists on Sunday to raise his league-leading point total to 13, knows playing at the Saddledome will not be pleasant. “We’re going into Calgary, where it’s gonna be a hostile environment,” he said. “It’s gonna be loud, it’s gonna be crazy, the fans are gonna be nuts.”

ABOUT THE FLAMES: Calgary is one of only three teams that are perfect at home this postseason, a fact that isn’t lost on defenseman Kris Russell. “We are very confident in our game when we come to the Saddledome,” he said. “We’ve got great fans that support us well. Playing in front of our fans and the atmosphere we have and the support they give us provides us with that added boost.” Karri Ramo will make his second straight start after a superb 31-save performance in Game 2 that included 19 first-period stops.

OVERTIME

1. The Ducks also began the 2003 postseason with six consecutive triumphs.

2. Rookie C Sam Bennett has scored the only goal for the Flames in the series thus far.

3. Anaheim LW Matt Beleskey has netted the first tally in each of the first two contests.

PREDICTION: Flames 3, Ducks 2