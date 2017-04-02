Preview: Ducks at Flames

The Anaheim Ducks look to reclaim first place in the Pacific Division while the Calgary Flames attempt to climb into third when they host the opener of a home-and-home set on Sunday. Calgary clinched a playoff berth with Friday's 5-2 triumph over San Jose and inched within one point of the Sharks for third in the division.

The Flames, who are 2-1-0 on their four-game homestand and one point ahead of Nashville for the first wild card in the Western Conference, are five behind Anaheim - which relinquished the top spot in the Pacific to the Oilers on Saturday with a 3-2 overtime loss in Edmonton. The Ducks owned a 2-1 lead before giving up goals with 1:58 left in the third period and at 1:26 of the extra session but managed to extend their point streak to 10 games (7-0-3). Anaheim won two of the first three contests in the five-game season series, including a 3-1 triumph at Calgary on Dec. 29. The Ducks host the final matchup on Tuesday as they begin a season-ending three-game homestand.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, Prime Ticket (Anaheim), Sportsnet One (Calgary)

ABOUT THE DUCKS (42-23-13): Ryan Getzlaf ended his six-game goal-scoring drought Saturday, giving him nine points over his last six contests. The 31-year-old captain leads the team with 67 points and has not gone consecutive games without landing on the scoresheet since Feb. 14 and 17. Jakob Silfverberg, who already has set a career high with 22 goals, notched a pair of assists against Edmonton to raise his total to 25 - one short of the personal best he recorded in 2014-15.

ABOUT THE FLAMES (44-30-4): Johnny Gaudreau is riding a seven-game point streak during which he has collected three goals and eight assists. The 23-year-old left wing, who leads the team with 60 points, needs to tally twice over the final four contests to reach the 20-goal plateau for a third straight season. Sean Monahan, who trails Gaudreau by two points, also has been hot as he has registered three goals and five assists during a four-game point streak.

OVERTIME

1. Flames D Mark Giordano is one goal shy of 100 for his career.

2. Anaheim C Antoine Vermette recorded an assist Saturday, giving him four over his last three games and leaving him three points away from 500 in the NHL.

3. Calgary has posted 32 consecutive wins when leading after two periods.

PREDICTION: Flames 3, Ducks 2