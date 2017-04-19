Preview: Ducks at Flames

After recording their biggest postseason comeback in franchise history, the Anaheim Ducks look to prevent the Calgary Flames from taking the first step of doing the same on a larger scale Wednesday when they meet for Game 4 of their first-round series. Anaheim overcame a three-goal deficit in Monday's 5-4 overtime victory to claim a 3-0 series advantage for the sixth time in club history, with the brooms being brought out the last time it did so in 2015 against Winnipeg.

"You never say never. You just keep pushing shift after shift and just get pucks to the net," said Corey Perry, who scored his first goal of the series at 1:30 of overtime to cap a franchise-best plus-5 rating. Linemates Nate Thompson (one goal, two assists) and Rickard Rakell (two assists) joined Perry (goal, assist) to combine for seven points for the Ducks, who have not lost four in a row since opening the season on an 0-3-1 skid from Oct. 13-18. "We're going to try to do everything in our power to send a message and just make them a little nervous," Calgary rookie Matthew Tkachuk said during Tuesday's optional skate. "It's obviously a tough hill to climb, but it's been done before."

TV: 10 p.m. ET, CBC, USA, TVA Sports, Prime (Anaheim)

ABOUT THE DUCKS: Coach Randy Carlyle did little to quell the uncertainty surrounding the identity of his team's starting goaltender for Game 4, telling the Orange County Register that he's "going to pick one goalie." John Gibson's tenuous hold on the starter's position was loosened all the more after permitting four goals on 16 shots Monday while Jonathan Bernier came on in relief and turned aside all 16 attempts that came his way. While there's a question in net, rookie defenseman Shea Theodore has made his presence felt on the back end by tallying twice in Game 3 to push his point total to a team-best five (two goals, three assists).

ABOUT THE FLAMES: Anaheim isn't the only team with questions in net -- Calgary's once-continuous goaltender carousel could be making another turn as coach Glen Gulutzan reportedly is mulling his options for Game 4. Brian Elliott, who was acquired in a draft-day deal with St. Louis, yielded five goals on 27 shots on Monday and owns a 3.67 goals-against average and .887 save percentage in the series. Capable backup Chad Johnson, whose last start was against Nashville on March 23, posted a respectable 18-15-1 mark with a 2.59 GAA and .910 save percentage this season.

OVERTIME

1. Calgary C Sean Mohanan had a team-leading 27 goals during the regular season and continued that momentum in the playoffs, scoring in each contest of this series while adding an assist in Game 3.

2. Anaheim D Sami Vatanen, who has missed the last two games, said during Tuesday's optional practice that he now day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

3. Flames D T.J. Brodie set up a pair of goals on Monday and his four points (one goal, three assists) are tied with Monahan for the team lead.

PREDICTION: Ducks 3, Flames 1