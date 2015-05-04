Ducks 3, Flames 0

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- It has taken three comebacks, a blowout and the circumvention of a determined goalie, but the Anaheim Ducks have had the only perfect postseason in the NHL this year. They defeated the Calgary Flames 3-0 Sunday to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

The series shifts to Calgary on Tuesday.

The Ducks are now 6-0 in these playoffs, marking the fourth time this season that they have had a win streak of six games or more. They also won their final regular-season game, meaning this is their third streak of seven victories as well.

Left winger Matt Beleskey, defenseman Hampus Lindholm and center Nate Thompson scored for Anaheim. Center Ryan Getzlaf added two assists, as did right winger Corey Perry, whose 13 playoff points lead the league.

Anaheim goalie Frederik Andersen posted his first career playoff shutout, making 30 saves in the process.

The Flames turned to backup goalie Karri Ramo for his first career postseason start, though he made three relief appearances, including the previous two games.

He rewarded coach Bob Hartley’s decision by turning away 31 shots in a loss and holding them in the game during a lopsided first period.

The Ducks jumped out to a 1-0 lead 7:37 into the first period. Right winger Jakob Silfverberg shipped a puck ahead to center Ryan Kesler, who found Beleskey in the slot for a one-timer. Beleskey has a goal in both games of the series.

Anaheim out-shot Calgary 20-9 in the first period, including some strong scoring chances.

Improved possession time in the second period and heroics from Ramo kept the score 1-0 through 40 minutes. Each team successfully killed three penalties.

With 8:45 left to play, the Ducks finally gained some breathing room. Getzlaf dished Perry on a rush that had the Flames’ defense retreating. Perry dropped the puck back for Lindholm. He glided to the middle of the faceoff dot to let a wrist shot fly that put the Ducks up 2-0.

Thompson added an empty-net goal with 2:16 remaining to further cushion Anaheim’s lead.

NOTES: Anaheim was once again without G John Gibson (illness), but otherwise had all players at their disposal Sunday. ... Flames LW Mason Raymond returned to the lineup, replacing C Drew Shore. LW Michael Ferland, injured in Game 1, was replaced by LW David Wolf in a game-time decision. ... Calgary D Mark Giordano (bicep) remained sidelined but has begun skating, perhaps in an effort to expedite the Calgary captain’s return. ... The Flames were without D Raphael Diaz (lower body), LW Lance Bouma (upper body), C Paul Byron (lower body) and D Ladislav Smid (neck). Diaz, like Giordano, has also returned to practice with the team.