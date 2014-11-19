Surprising Flames top Ducks in shootout

CALGARY, Alberta -- In the tradition followed when a player faces his former team, Calgary Flames goalie Jonas Hiller pinned some money to the bulletin board.

Usually the cash goes to the one who scores the winning goal. Hiller wouldn’t divulge who received the prize Tuesday after Calgary’s 4-3 shootout win over the Anaheim Ducks at the Scotiabank Saddledome, but that aspect was unimportant.

“It will cost me some money for the ‘W,’ yeah,” Hiller said with a grin. “I’ll pay that with pleasure.”

He wasn’t alone beaming afterward. The Flames are making their doubters take heed.

The upstart team most pegged to finish near the bottom of the league is just one point back of the Western Conference-leading Ducks after erasing a two-goal, third-period deficit to force overtime. Calgary center Sean Monahan scored the winner in the tiebreaking skills competition.

At the start of the night, the talk was how the Flames had yet to prove themselves against some NHL heavyweights. Is this an answer?

“It’s early in the year for a statement game,” Calgary defenseman Dennis Wideman said, “but it’s a big win for us because it gives the young guys the confidence to know they can go up against the best and we can win games.”

The Flames improved to 12-6-2, not bad for a squad most figured would be in the running to draft 17-year-old center Connor McDavid with the top overall pick, not within striking distance of the conference’s top spot.

Through two periods, the Ducks (11-4-5) looked every bit like the powerful team they are pegged to be, not the outfit that took a 6-2 home loss to the Florida Panthers in its last game. Anaheim went into the second intermission up 2-0 thanks to goals by defenseman Sami Vatanen and left winger Matt Beleskey.

However, the Flames have been an outstanding third-period team -- outscoring their opponents by a 27-12 count in that period -- and showed it yet again with their ferocious comeback.

After the hosts mustered only seven shots on goal in the first two periods, they roared back and actually took a lead.

Left winger Jiri Hudler began the rally early in the frame when he pounced on a loose puck in the slot and fired it past Ducks goalie Frederik Andersen. Wideman then scored two goals -- he is tied for the NHL lead among blueliners with seven -- with point shots.

Ducks right winger Kyle Palmieri netted his team’s second power-play goal with just under five minutes left to force extra time, but that just set the stage for Calgary’s second shootout win of the year.

“I think everyone in here is believing that we can turn games around,” said Hiller, who finished with 24 saves. “A lot of times, third periods have been our best periods. It shows the character of this team.”

The Ducks lost their third consecutive game, two of them in extra time. They have won only one of their last seven, but five of the defeats were either in overtime or via shootout.

”We beat ourselves,“ Anaheim coach Bruce Boudreau said. ”There’s no doubt in my mind. I think it was evident that after two periods, we had total control of the game and then we do stupid stuff in the third period and get lazy. It doesn’t take much to get the crowd back into it, and the next thing you know, it’s 3-2.

“I thought it was perfect hockey for two periods. Holding another team to seven shots in their building. We got the crowd dead. They’re dead. It was just bad plays, stupid passes, losing battles on the boards. I don’t know how you can be so great and so bad all in the same game.”

The extra-time losses aren’t much consolation.

”That’s big, you’re still getting points,“ Ducks center and captain Ryan Getzlaf said. ”But we’ve just got to find a way to put together 60 minutes where we don’t have to go to overtime every night. It’s frustrating for some of us.

“I think we’re not used to playing at that level and having that kind of thing where the guys that are supposed to be relied on to finish games and play the right way (don’t come through). We’ve got to look ourselves in the mirror and play better.”

Andersen stopped 16 shots through overtime.

NOTES: After being clipped by a stick near the eye in the previous game, Flames D Mark Giordano -- who leads NHL defensemen in points -- started wearing a visor. ... Ducks D Francois Beauchemin returned to the team and is practicing after a battle with the mumps virus that kept him out of the past five games. Beauchemin, out since Nov. 7, might be able to return for Thursday’s game at the Vancouver Canucks. ... Flames RW David Jones was out due to an upper-body injury sustained in the previous game, the second time this season he was sidelined by injury. Jones, who was on a three-game goal-scoring spree when he was hurt, missed eight games earlier in the season due to a lower-body injury. ... The Ducks’ revolving door of illness took out C William Karlsson but brought RW Tim Jackman back into the lineup. Karlsson did not travel with the team to Calgary.