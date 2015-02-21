Strong third period gives Ducks win over Flames

CALGARY, Alberta -- Anaheim Ducks center Ryan Getzlaf was off-target.

In this case, that turned out to be a good thing.

The struggling Ducks were due for a fortunate bounce and they got exactly that on Getzlaf’s go-ahead goal en route to a 6-3 win Friday over the Calgary Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

The score was tied 2-2 in the third period when Getzlaf’s blast bounced off boards, hit the back of Flames goalie Jonas Hiller and dribbled across the line. Although it didn’t stand up as the game-winner, it was an important tally for the Ducks, who had lost four of the past five games but may have snapped out of their funk with a five-goal outburst during the final frame in Calgary.

“It’s nice to have one bounce that way right now,” Getzlaf said. “I felt like I’ve been shooting the puck a little bit more lately and haven’t been able to hit the net a whole lot. It was nice to miss the net on that one.”

Getzlaf, left winger Andrew Cogliano and defenseman Hampus Lindholm each had a goal and an assist Friday for the Ducks (36-16-7), while defenseman Francois Beauchemin scored the tying tally about six minutes into the third and right wingers Jakob Silfverberg and Kyle Palmieri also lit the lamp.

Centers Matt Stajan and left winger Lance Bouma staked the Flames (32-23-4) to a two-goal lead before the Ducks scored five unanswered goals, including four in a span of 8:32 in the third period. Center Sean Monahan also added a late power-play goal for Calgary.

“That’s by far the worst third period that we’ve played all year,” said Flames head coach Bob Hartley.

The Flames have been the NHL’s best third-period team, with a league-leading 10 comeback victories and a previously perfect 14-0 mark when leading after 40 minutes, but the final stanza Friday was ugly for the home team.

Cogliano finally got the ball rolling for Anaheim with an ugly goal at the 15:08 mark of the second period, trimming Calgary’s lead to 2-1 at the second intermission. Flames goalie Jonas Hiller stopped right-winger Corey Perry’s initial shot, but the rebound bounced off Cogliano and into the goal as he looked for a rebound.

Cogliano also played a key role on the tying tally about six minutes into the third, carrying the puck into Calgary’s zone and passing to Beauchemin for a one-timer.

”I thought that we needed this win. Bottom line,“ Cogliano said. ”I don’t think we’ve been playing the game we’ve been wanting to as of late, and I guess there’s no better team than to beat in that situation as the Flames since they’ve been so strong.

“At the end of the day, it came down to us. We weren’t talking about what they were going to do. We needed to win. Simple as that. It was a must-win in the third period for us, and I thought we did that.”

Getzlaf agreed that it was an important victory for the Ducks, who sit atop the NHL’s Pacific Division standings, and he praised Cogliano for sparking the comeback.

“They’re a good team. They’re going to get opportunities to score and we had a couple breakdowns early, but other than that, I thought we played pretty well,” Getzlaf said. “We just haven’t been finding a way to get goals. (Cogliano) made some big plays out there for us tonight. He skated. He went to the net hard and got rewarded for it.”

Getzlaf’s lucky goal came just 2:40 after Beauchemin scored the equalizer and seemed to send the Ducks off to the races, with Palmieri poking a loose puck past Hiller as he tried to smother a rebound and then Silfverberg scoring from the slot to put it out of reach.

After Monahan’s power-play goal, Lindholm would add an empty-netter.

Hiller stopped 32 of 37 shots fired his way, while John Gibson made 25 saves for the Ducks.

Getzlaf’s third-period goal was an obvious turning point but Stajan, who ended a 16-game scoring drought when he knocked in a rebound in the first, wasn’t going to allow his squad to use unlucky breaks an excuse.

“That’s where we have to respond. Bad bounces are going to happen,” Stajan said. “We’ve been fortunate with some good bounces throughout the year and sometimes you get bad bounces, and you can’t just roll over when that happens. You’ve got to come back at them. We didn’t tonight, and that’s two points that we gave away with the 2-0 lead.”

The Ducks will complete their two-game trip to Alberta with Saturday’s meeting with the Edmonton Oilers. The Flames now depart on their longest journey of the season, a seven-game haul that starts Tuesday against the New York Rangers in the Big Apple.

NOTES: There has been widespread speculation that Flames LW Curtis Glencross could be moved before the NHL’s trade deadline. The Flames will be on the road for the next seven games as the Scotiabank Saddledome hosts the Tim Hortons Brier national men’s curling championship, so it’s possible Friday was his final home game in Calgary. The 32-year-old Glencross has spent the past seven seasons with the Flames and is an alternate captain. ... Lindholm was a game-time decision in Calgary due to a lower-body issue, but he was in the lineup against the Flames. G Frederik Andersen (upper body), LW Matt Beleskey (shoulder) and D Sami Vatanen (leg) remain out for the Ducks. ... The Flames are without C Paul Byron (lower body) and D Ladislav Smid (upper body). ... Before Thursday’s flight to Calgary, the Ducks signed RW Tim Jackman to a one-year contract extension, reportedly worth $700,000.