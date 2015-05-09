Ducks capitalize on Flames’ mistakes in win

CALGARY, Alberta -- Anaheim Ducks center Ryan Getzlaf’s image hangs from the Saddledome roof, a token of his days as a junior hockey star for the Calgary Hitmen.

But after a 4-2 win in Game 4 on Friday night in their second-round series against the Calgary Flames, the Ducks captain is ready to leave this rink behind and make sure they don’t come back this spring.

Getzlaf was held off the score sheet for the first time in the series, but his Ducks still escaped with a stranglehold, up 3-1 and heading to home ice where the Flames last won during the 2006 playoffs and have dropped 22 straight games there since.

“I’d like to be done (in Calgary) for the year, yeah,” Getzlaf said with a laugh. “That’s kind of the game plan going home. We know it’s not an easy task -- they’re going to come give us everything they have. We’re going to be ready.”

The Ducks handled everything the Flames threw at them Friday and came back from a 2-1 deficit on goals from center Sean Monahan and winger Micheal Ferland. They took advantage of the Flames’ inexperience, tying the game on a goal by center Andrew Coglaino late in the second period on a turnover before getting the winner from winger Matt Beleskey early in the third on a man-advantage caused by a carelessness penalty that came right at the buzzer to end the previous period.

Related Coverage Preview: Ducks at Flames

That poor choice came courtesy of Flames winger Joe Colborne, who got his stick up high finishing a check on Ducks defenseman Francois Beauchemin as the buzzer sounded to end the second period. It led to a four-minute power play to start the third period.

Making the Flames pay was Beleskey, who has now scored in every game of the series. He jumped on a rebound from fellow flanker Jakob Silfverberg’s shot and ripped it past Flames goalie Karri Ramo to give the Ducks a 3-2 lead 1:11 into the third period.

“Our power play has been working hard all year. We were creating momentum all game. (Silfverberg) just made that nice shot off the pads and I was trying to get open in the slot and I just fired it home,” said Beleskey. “We’ve got to take care of business when they take a penalty like that at the end of the period. We’ve got to make them pay and we did.”

Colborne was ready to take the heat following the game for his part in the loss.

“That’s on me,” he said. “That’s frustrating. Just trying to play that line of being physical. I‘m not going to comment on whether I liked it or not. I definitely let the boys down there. It’s tough. But we’re not out of it yet. We’re going to rebound and come back and have the best game of the year in Game 5.”

Colborne wasn’t the only youngster taking responsibility for his mistakes after the loss. Rookie winger Johnny Gaudreau was both brilliant and brutal on the night. He helped set up his team’s first goal with an incredible individual effort that led to a rebound goal for Monahan, but later was the goat when he coughed up the puck in front of his own net, allowing Cogliano to tie the game at 2-2.

“I didn’t see that guy from the board side and the next thing you know, he picked my pocket and had a two-on-none to tie the game up,” said Gaudreau. “That was a little bit of a momentum shift.”

It was a big momentum shift, and things could have been very different on the night and in the series if Gaudreau had been able to score on a golden opportunity during a Flames power play in the second period that could have given them a 3-1 lead.

With Gaudreau in close and a rebound from defenseman TJ Brodie bouncing right to him, he tried to lift the puck up high into the empty side. Anaheim goalie Frederik Andersen had other ideas. Andersen, who finished with 25 saves, dove across his crease and knocked the puck away with his glove.

“That was (Andersen‘s) turning point to me,” said Ducks coach Bruce Boudreau. “All of a sudden it was like a calmness, it seemed to me anyway, came over him. The rest of the game he was spectacular.”

So were the rest of the Ducks, who also got a late empty-netter from winger Patrick Maroon. And now they’re up 3-1 in the series, heading home with a whole lot of history--and a 3-1 series lead--in their favor.

“It’s huge. It’s a big difference. They could have had all the momentum in the world going to our building,” said Cogliano. “Now we feel pretty comfortable going back home and playing with our fans behind us and hopefully ending the series.”

NOTES: Flames LW Lance Bouma participated in his second straight full practice Friday and dressed for an NHL playoff game for the first time. He suffered a hand injury on April 7 during the regular season. Bouma’s presence left rookie C Markus Granlund as a healthy scratch. ... Ducks LW Emerson Etem was replaced in the lineup by veteran LW Tomas Fleischmann, who had an assist in the final two games of the first-round sweep of the Winnipeg Jets but didn’t dress for the first three games against the Flames. The addition of Fleischmann bumped LW Kyle Palmieri to the fourth line with C Nate Thompson and RW Tim Jackman. ... Ducks G John Gibson returned to the bench to back up starting G Frederik Andersen after missing the last game with the flu. G Jason LaBarbera, a Calgary product, returned to his spot as third in line.