Gaudreau returns to lead Flames past Ducks

CALGARY, Alberta -- Sitting out 10 games was enough for Johnny Gaudreau.

The 23-year-old left winger made a triumphant return to action on Sunday with a goal and an assist as the Calgary Flames trounced the Anaheim Ducks 8-3 at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

"I was just itching to get back out there playing with the guys," said Gaudreau, who suffered a fractured finger after scoring the lone goal of a 1-0 road win over the Minnesota Wild on Nov. 15. "It's tough sitting there and watching the guys play. They did a great job while I was watching and got some huge wins. I came back and tried to create as much energy as I could. Everyone seemed to find the net tonight. It was great to see."

Playing left wing on a line with center Sam Bennett and right winger Alex Chiasson, Gaudreau scored on his opening shift.

"Just the energy he brings ... you can see it right from the first shift," said Bennett, who scored once and set up two others. "He flies out there. When he's going, I think the rest of our team's going. It's nice to have him back."

Chiasson and center Matt Stajan also had a goal and two assists each for the Flames (13-13-2), who have won three straight games, all on home ice.

Sean Monahan, Kris Versteeg and Troy Brouwer chipped in with a goal and an assist each. Mark Giordano also scored, while goaltender Chad Johnson made 30 saves to improve his record to 10-4-1.

Ryan Kesler scored twice for the Ducks (12-9-5), who had gone 3-0-1 in their previous four games.

"Crazy game, that's for sure," said Anaheim center Antoine Vermette. "I thought the second part of the second period when they scored a couple quick goals, that was certainly a turning point in this game. After that, everything seemed to go their way. We got ourselves in a big hole. It's one of those games that you shake off, you turn the page and go forward."

Logan Shaw scored his first goal of the season for Anaheim, while netminder Jonathan Bernier finished with 17 saves.

The Flames led 6-1 through two periods before Monahan and Giordano added goals in the third period. Kesler then notched his team-leading 11th goal of the season for the Ducks before Shaw rounded out the scoring.

"What we tried to do is try to flush what happened," said Anaheim coach Randy Carlyle. "We tried to play a period that we can get ourselves in a preparation mode for our next one. We had to leave Bernier in the net because (goalie John) Gibson had diarrhea and had the flu all day. It kind of left him hanging high and dry. We wouldn't normally have never done that to him, but in these situations you can't put people who are sick into the net."

Gaudreau opened the scoring at 2:09 of the first period when he took a drop pass from Bennett and snapped a harmless-looking shot on net that beat Bernier to the far side.

"Benny dropped the puck there and kind of read it wrong," admitted Gaudreau. "I picked it up and just shot on net. Good things happen when you put the puck on the net."

The Ducks outshot the Flames 11-7 in the opening period, but they weren't able to beat Johnson until Kesler spun and fired a shot from the slot past the Calgary netminder at 2:50 of the second.

Starting with a power-play goal by Brouwer at 11:28 of the middle frame, the Flames reeled off five goals in a span of 6:04 to take a commanding 6-1 lead.

After Chiasson scored at 12:20, Stajan tipped defenseman Dennis Wideman's point shot past Bernier 35 seconds later.

Bennett then converted a feed from center Mikael Backlund for another power-play goal at 16:37 before Hamilton blasted a point shot past Bernier 55 seconds later.

NOTES: Calgary went 6-3-1 without LW Johnny Gaudreau in the lineup. ... Calgary's healthy scratches were D Brett Kulak, C Hunter Shinkaruk and C Freddie Hamilton. ... C Rickard Rakell was a late scratch for the Ducks after sustaining an upper-body injury in Anaheim's 3-2 overtime loss to the Oilers in Edmonton on Saturday. ... The Ducks also scratched D Korbinian Holzer and RW Chris Wagner. ... The Ducks will play their next three games at home, starting on Wednesday when they host the Carolina Hurricanes. ... After their homestand, the Ducks will head out on a six-game road trip. Anaheim will play 11 of their 15 games in December on the road. ... Flames C Lance Bouma missed his 15th straight game with a shoulder injury. According to coach Glen Gulutzan, Bouma might make his return to the lineup in the coming week when the Flames play road games against the Dallas Stars and Arizona Coyotes.