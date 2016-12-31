EditorsNote: changes first Canucks goal to Eriksson, not Hutton

Canucks come back to beat Ducks in OT

VANCOUVER, British Columbia -- The Vancouver Canucks were good -- and lucky -- in overtime again Friday night.

Henrik Sedin's goal with 59 seconds left in the sudden-death session gave the Canucks a comeback 3-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks at Rogers Arena. Despite struggling much of the season, the Canucks are now 8-3 in contests involving overtime.

Sedin converted a two-on-one with Loui Eriksson, putting a high shot past Ducks goaltender John Gibson.

"It was (originally) a 3-on-1, but (Troy) Stecher (went off on a line change)," said Sedin. "I don't know why. It turned into a 2-on-1 and (Eriksson) made a great pass over."

The Canucks (16-8-3) won their second game in a row, following up on a home win over Los Angeles two nights earlier.

"They came in on a back-to-back and we wanted to take advantage of this one," said Sedin, referring to the fact that Anaheim had played in Calgary the night before. "We didn't get off to a great start, but I thought we took over halfway through the first and played even with them. (It was) a good comeback win. To get two points after the L.A. win, it's huge for us."

The Ducks (18-12-8) suffered their fourth loss in five games. The Ducks squandered a second-period lead for the first time this season -- a span of 13 games. Vancouver posted only its sixth win in the past 19 games against the Ducks.

Eriksson and Jack Skille also tallied for the Canucks.

Ryan Getzlaf and Rickard Rakell scored in regulation for the Ducks.

The Ducks are now a dismal 1-8 in overtime.

"We suck at 3-on-3," said Getzlaf. "It's one of those things."

The Canucks and Ducks each recorded 26 shots. Canucks goaltender Ryan Miller made 24 saves while Gibson posted 23.

"We didn't get the start we wanted," said Miller. "They play good structure and they play heavy. We started to turn things at the midpoint of the game. As long as we're close, we feel like we're in it. They boys chipped away. It's a really nice win. It's nice to beat that team."

The Ducks limited the Canucks to one power-play goal on seven man-advantage opportunities. Anaheim was unsuccessful on its lone power play.

"We took too many penalties tonight," said Getzlaf. "Power plays were 7-1 (for the Canucks). It's hard to win on the road doing that, especially in a back-to-back. Guys get taxed all game long. It proved costly in the end."

"I have an opinion of the referees," said Ducks coach Randy Carlyle. "But I don't think I should share it with you because it would cost me some money. I'll just leave it at that."

Unlike in the win over the Kings, the Canucks could not capitalize when the opposition ran into early penalty trouble. The Ducks killed a hooking penalty to Hampus Lindholm in the game's first minute and then Getzlaf opened the scoring with a shorthanded marker at the 5:48 mark. Getzlaf took a cross-ice pass from Joseph Cramarossa and beat Miller with a shot from the slot.

Gibson made his fourth consecutive start even though the Ducks played their second of back-to-back games after beating Calgary on Thursday.

Rakell got credit for Anaheim's second goal -- just 52 seconds into the middle frame. He whacked at the puck after the disc trickled behind Miller and Stecher tried to push it into the goaltender. Canucks coach Willie Desjardins challenged the play on grounds of goaltender interference after Rakell appeared to push Miller's pad with his stick, but the goal was allowed to stand following a video review.

Eriksson reduced Vancouver's deficit to 2-1 on a power play at 7:59 of the second period when as he deflected Ben Hutton's wrist shot from the point past Gibson. Skille drew the Canucks even 2:02 into the third period as he put in his own rebound during a scramble.

Sedin's winner came after Miller stopped Cam Fowler on a 2-on-1 with Getzlaf -- for the second time in overtime. After the play, Getzlaf and Fowler collided deep in the Canucks end and fell, setting up Vancouver's odd-man situation.

Sedin appreciated the change of fortune in his favor.

"They could have won," said Sedin. "We're happy to take the win and move on. Overtime is tough."

NOTES: Canucks LW Alex Burrows, 35, played in his 800th career game. He was not drafted and signed his first contract with the Canucks in 2005. According to Elias Sports Bureau, he is only the third undrafted player, along with Vernon Fiddler and Chris Kunitz, to play in 800 or more NHL games. ... Ducks D Sami Vatanen missed the game because of illness. RW Jared Boll was scratched. ... D Andrey Pedan, D Alex Biega and RW Anton Rodin were Vancouver healthy scratches. ... Anaheim played its final game of 2016. Vancouver closes out the year in Edmonton on Saturday. ... Friday's game was the third of five meetings between the Canucks and Ducks this season. ... Ducks RW Andrew Cogliano, the NHL's active ironman, played the 742nd straight game since the start of his career. Canucks assistant coach Doug Jarvis holds the record for consecutive games (964).