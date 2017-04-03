Shaw goal lifts Ducks past Flames, into sole Pacific lead

CALGARY, Alberta -- The Anaheim Ducks regrouped on Sunday, and they head home to close out the season on a high note.

Logan Shaw's third goal of the season with 3:06 remaining lifted the Ducks to a 4-3 win over the Calgary Flames. The Ducks were coming off overtime losses in their previous two outings, including the previous night against the Oilers in Edmonton.

Shaw banged in a rebound Sunday on a two-on-one with Ryan Kesler, who had three assists. Patrick Eaves, Jakob Silfverberg and Korbinian Holzer scored the other Anaheim goals.

"It's playoff hockey, and you want to throw pucks to the net and make their defensemen turn," Shaw said. "When I saw Kes going I figured I may as well jump up there with him. I knew he was going to throw the puck at the net or behind the net so I was just going to the right place."

The Ducks (43-23-13) moved two points ahead of the Edmonton Oilers (44-25-9) into first place in the Pacific Division, but Anaheim has three games remaining while Edmonton has four games left.

The Flames (44-31-4) remain one point ahead of the Nashville Predators in the wild-card race. The Flames occupy the first wild-card spot, and the Predators sit in the eighth spot. Both have three games left in the regular season.

Kris Versteeg, with two second-period power-play goals, and Michael Frolik also scored for Calgary. Frolik's deflection tied the game 5:46 into the third period.

The Flames were left dejected.

"We didn't play it as a playoff game, I don't think. They did. It was disappointing we didn't come away with two points. It's frustrating," said Calgary goalie Brian Elliott, who faced 34 shots.

Flames coach Glen Gulutzan was not impressed with his team's effort.

"They were better than us," he said. "We dipped a little bit, in my mind. We weren't quite as sharp as we needed to be. They looked the hungrier team."

Jonathan Bernier stopped 18 pucks in the Anaheim goal.

Eaves got his seventh goal in eight games and 30th of the season to open the scoring on the power play at 11:32 when he dug the puck free from a scramble and had an empty net. Silfverberg took a pass from Kesler and beat Elliott with a snapshot from the left faceoff circle with 57 seconds remaining in the first period.

Versteeg picked the top corner on Bernier with a wrist shot from the faceoff circle on the power play at 3:48 of the second. Versteeg then tied the game at 10:01 during a two-man advantage, when he snuck out from the corner and picked the far corner.

"Obviously it's not an ideal situation to give up the lead but we don't stop believing in this room," Kesler said. "We just keep playing the same way. We got a goal there late to win it."

Holzer got the lead back for Anaheim with 2:07 remaining in the second period. He snuck in from the point, took a cross-ice pass from Ryan Getzlaf and snapped a shot over Elliott's glove.

Calgary and Anaheim meet again in Anaheim on Tuesday as the playoff seedings will be decided for both teams in California. The Ducks close with three home games while Calgary finishes with three games in the Golden State.

"We can play anybody right now," Kesler said. "We made the playoffs ... that was our first goal. Our second goal starts in about a week. It's two points. It's important."

NOTES: The Ducks were without defensemen Sami Vatanen and Hampus Lindholm due to an undisclosed upper-body injuries. Anaheim recalled D Shea Theodore from AHL San Diego to fill the void. ... D Clayton Stoner rejoined the Ducks after a three-game rehabilitation stint in San Diego but remains on injured reserve. He sustained an abdominal injury in November. ... RW Jared Boll was Anaheim's lone healthy scratch. ... Calgary's healthy scratches were C Curtis Lazar, C Freddie Hamilton, D Dennis Wideman and D Rasmus Andersson. ... Flames LW Johnny Gaudreau, who had an assist Sunday, is the fourth player in Calgary franchise history to reach 60 points in each of his first three seasons in the league. Tom Lysiak, Joe Nieuwendyk and Sergei Makarov were the others.